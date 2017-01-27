Change of plan for Sheffield's 'Chinatown' development

The layout of Sheffield’s new ‘Chinatown’ development could be changed.

New Era Development, led by city businessman Jerry Cheung, wants to bring the office space in his New Era Square plan together into one block.

An artist's impression of the development.

He has also applied to make changes to the student accommodation side of the modern development off St Mary’s Gate.

A spokesman for New Era said: “The application will improve the layout of the accommodation.

“This includes the rationalisation of the office accommodation, previously spread around three of the five blocks surrounding the plaza, so that it all sits within the building fronting Bramall Lane whose elevations will be adjusted accordingly.

“Also, in line with current market demand, the student accommodation in the south west block will now primarily comprise more spacious studio apartments”

