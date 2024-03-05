Work to begin of restoring and improving historic Victoria Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic Grade II Listed Norfolk Street building is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

And now, thanks to Sheffield City Council and the £650,000 Future High Streets Fund grant, the building will undergo a major programme of restoration and improvement.

For the hall’s Chapel Walk facade, that will mean works to reinstate stonework back the way it was when the building when it opened at the start of the 20th century.

The historic Victoria Hall is set for major improvement works

At the same time, the hall’s existing shops fronts at street level will also be improved, enhancing the appeal of Chapel Walk as a major retail thoroughfare and aiming to increase footfall.

Works on the main hall itself will begin in July and will see the introduction of a ramp and the installation of a lift that will give full access to the whole building and its extensive range of facilities.

“This is a massive project for us, both internally and externally and one that really will help to re-establish us at the heart of the city, increasing both footfall and usage,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“Charities already working with us include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary, who work mainly around supporting vulnerable and needy people in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

Rose Durant, the Chief Executive of The Foundry Sheffield

“But we are also welcoming a growing number of corporate events, all of whom have impressed by the level of support we are able to give their events.

“Independent Training Services - which is part of Barnsley College - has teamed-up with Manchester-based The Growth Company to expand the reach of its popular new pre-employment training courses and selected the Victoria Hall as its Sheffield base.

“The Sunday Centre provides food and support to the city's homeless communities on a Sunday afternoon and the hall is also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.

“It’s important to remember too that the Victoria Hall has been known as the home of Methodism in the city since the early years of the 20th century.

“Methodist services are still held in the main hall twice every Sunday, with various other activities throughout the week, and it continues to be the home of the Sheffield Methodist District office.

“We also have a growing programme of concerts and other events, restoring the Victoria Hall’s reputation as one of the city’s most vital and diverse performance spaces.