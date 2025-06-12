Vet practice raises £2,500 to help Sheffield’s stray and abandoned pets

Colleagues at a Sheffield veterinary hospital put their best foot forward to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special event to raise money for causes close to their heart.

The team at Park Veterinary Hospital on Abbeydale Road South, Millhouses, raised £2,500 by taking part in a 40-kilometre relay walk around Sheffield parks. Walking in pairs, they each completed 10K.

The practice wanted to mark it 40th anniversary with a fundraising challenge to raise as much money as possible through their JustGiving page for the Blue Cross in South Yorkshire and Sheffield & District branch of Cats Protection.

The event has been organised by Park Veterinary Hospital Clinical Director Carmel Stanford and receptionist Catherine Farmery.

Park Veterinary Hospital Clinical Director Carmel Stanford with her team who took part in the 40K relay walk around Sheffield's parks

Starting in Millhouses Park, they followed the Sheffield Round Run route around various locations, including Dore, Ecclesall Wood, Beauchief Golf Course and Chancet Wood.

Carmel said, “We wanted to celebrate our anniversary by doing something special as we have been part of the community for four decades which is a great achievement. I’m really proud of the team for the amount we’ve raised.

“As well as a great way to celebrate, it was a great team building event and an opportunity to support charities we work closely with. We support Cats Protection with vaccines and microchipping, and we also see a lot of pets from the Blue Cross and collect food and toys for them at the practice.”

Park Veterinary Hospital opened its doors in May 1985 as a one-vet practice with two team members. Over the last 39 years, it has grown to be an RCVS accredited Veterinary Hospital, providing 24-hour on-site care to patients. It employs a team of seven vets and two peripatetic vets – a cardiologist and a soft tissue and orthopaedic surgeon – nine veterinary nurses, four veterinary receptionists, a practice manager and one office administrator.

The practice is part of VetPartners, a larger group led by vets, which owns some of the most respected and trusted veterinary practices and animal healthcare businesses.