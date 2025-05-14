Sheffield dog owners urged to pack smart: Could a probiotic be the secret to a stress-free holiday with your pet?

When it comes to the great getaway, Sheffield dog owners plan for every eventuality, except the havoc holidays can wreak on our guts. But there’s one item natural health experts say could transform your break: the humble probiotic.

And it’s not just for you. Jason Layton, founder of Nature’s Zest and Nature’s Pet, says packing a probiotic for both humans and hounds is fast becoming a travel essential.

Whether you're planning a road trip with your dog or flying long-haul for a dream escape, adding a probiotic to your packing list could be the smartest move you make.

Look for human-grade formulations for yourself but only those designed specifically with dog-friendly bacteria in mind for your pet.

“We always think about passports, suncream, and first aid kits, but so often forget to protect the gut — which is at the heart of your immune system and wellbeing,” says Jason. “When we travel, our systems encounter new foods, water, climates and levels of bacteria. That can be unsettling, not just for people, but for pets too.

"A well-formulated probiotic can be a real lifesaver.”

Here’s why probiotics might just be the unsung heroes of holiday health:

1. They Help Prevent Traveller’s Tummy

Changes in food, water and hygiene standards are the main culprits behind travel-related digestive issues. Jet lag and disrupted eating patterns only add to the mix.

Louise Wheatley, a teacher from Staffordshire, knows the struggle first-hand.

“The holiday was so needed and we had looked forward to it for months,” says Louise, whose dream trip to Cape Verde was marred by severe stomach issues.

“I was bed-ridden for three days. A local doctor said I had no good bacteria left — and gave me a probiotic. It was like night and day. Suddenly I felt better than I ever had.”

On her return, she hunted down the closest UK equivalent — and now never travels without it.

2. They Can Calm Canine Tummies, Too

Travelling can be stressful for dogs, and stress can trigger digestive issues.

That’s why Hayley Finch, from Wendover in Buckinghamshire, never goes away without a probiotic for her dog Evelyn.

“She’s prone to an upset tummy and holidays can be unsettling for dogs. Giving her something that keeps her digestion calm makes all the difference. We call it our secret weapon.”

But Jason warns not to give your pet a human probiotic:

“Dogs have very different gut bacteria to us. That’s why we developed a pet-specific formula at Nature’s Pet, which uses the right strains and levels to support canine digestion.”

3. They Support Your Immune System While You Relax

The gut is closely linked to immune health, so looking after it while travelling helps you stay fighting fit.

Jake Shaw, a natural health expert and co-founder of Nature’s Zest Nutrition, says: “We see so many people experience unnecessary illness abroad. Your gut is where 70% of your immune cells live — if you support it, you support your whole system.”

4. They Help You Bounce Back After Indulgence

Let’s face it, holidays mean indulgence. Richer foods, extra cocktails, and desserts we wouldn’t normally say yes to. A probiotic helps keep things in balance, even when you’re not.

Jason added: “Holidays should be about enjoying yourself, not worrying about bloating or discomfort. A good probiotic keeps your digestive system working smoothly, so you can make the most of every moment, whether it’s a beach BBQ or tapas in the town square.”