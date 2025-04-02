Sheffield dog behaviourist warns owners against this one popular home design feature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield-based canine behaviourist, Victoria Cooper explains how modern, open-plan living could be impacting your dog’s wellbeing and behaviour.

For years, Brits have been renovating their homes to create open-plan living spaces, and whilst this is a modern and stylish option, some are starting to see the downsides. Not only can it make your home more expensive to heat, Victoria Cooper, Certified Dog Behaviourist recently told Jackson Woodturners, hallway and stairpart specialists, that such designs could be detrimental to your dog’s wellbeing.

The warning comes following guidance shared in a dog-friendly hallway design guide launched by Sheffield-based Jackson Woodturners for National Pet Month. The guide collates tips from experts across cleaning, joinery and interior design, with expert insights from canine behaviourist Victoria.

Modern living styles could be causing “bad” dog behaviours

Discussing the challenges of open-plan homes: managing overstimulation and doorway excitement. Victoria comments,

“Modern homes tend to be visually appealing for us, but for some dogs, unlimited access to all areas can be overwhelming. Large windows, open entrances, and constant visual stimulation can lead to increased alertness, hyper-vigilance, and reactivity. Dogs that are frequently exposed to excessive sights and sounds without the option to retreat can struggle to settle and relax.

“Dogs exposed to repeated stressful environments without enough downtime can experience ‘trigger stacking’ - where stress accumulates over time, leading to heightened reactivity, hyper-vigilance, or even aggressive behaviour. Noisy households, frequent visitors, or unpredictable surroundings can contribute to this, leaving dogs feeling overwhelmed.”

Instead, Victoria suggests,

“Ensure dogs have structured rest periods throughout the day, away from busy areas. Using calming music, and blinds can help reduce external stressors. Consider installing indoor dog gates across busy areas. A well-placed gate or room divider system can stop a dog from reaching the front door before they are invited or allow them to observe without feeling the need to react. Covering large windows with frosted film or using blinds can help reduce excessive external stimulation, particularly for dogs prone to barking or reacting to movement outside.”

When considering dividers and stair gates, expert joiner Adam Taylor at Crafted Gates UK told Jackson Woodturners, “Instead of a basic metal gate, opt for a bespoke, handcrafted design that blends seamlessly with your staircase and interior. Hallways are transitional spaces, so installing a pet gate can help manage movement, keeping certain areas off-limits as required. Staircases can pose a risk to pets, particularly older or disabled dogs who may have mobility issues, so a well-designed gate can help prevent falls.”

