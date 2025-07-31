Nearly a quarter of Sheffield pet owners admit they haven’t taken any steps to pet-proof their home

All pet owners understand no matter what they do, it's hard to keep your home from showing signs of wear and tear. Petplan’s recent findings revealed a significant 41% of UK pet owners replace damaged household items annually due to pet-related damage.

In Petplan’s survey among over 1,000 UK dog and cat owners, 43% of Sheffield pet owners have had to replace household items due to pet-related damage – with clothing and carpets having to be replaced the most (jointly at 44%).

When it comes to pet-proofing the home, 26% of Sheffield pet owners bought a cat flap and 24% close the door in certain rooms which may not be pet-friendly. Whilst nearly a quarter of Sheffield pet owners (24%) haven’t taken any steps to make their home pet-friendly.

A recent survey has revealed that a significant number of Sheffield pet owners may be unknowingly putting their pets at risk due to common household items.

Only 60% of Sheffield respondents were aware that certain gardening chemicals can be harmful to pets, while just 55% knew that everyday cleaning products could pose a toxic threat. Perhaps most concerning is that just 33% of pet owners recognised the potential dangers of toxic houseplants, despite many popular varieties being known to cause serious health issues in animals.

For further tips and advice on how to pet-proof your home, please see https://www.petplan.co.uk/pet-insurance/pet-care-and-advice/all-you-need-to-know-about-pet-proofing-your-home.html