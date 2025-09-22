Learn some lifesaving techniques in September

Our Save a Life September campaign is back again in 2025 and this year we’re aiming to teach at least 300,000 people vital lifesaving skills through public demos, online videos and first aid advice like this column.

People would do many different things to help and show appreciation for their loved ones, neighbours and friends - such as sitting through their child's favourite show for the 15th time, or sharing a last piece of chocolate - so why not set aside half an hour to learn how to help them when they might most need it? What can you do if called upon to help in an emergency to ensure the best chance of the person surviving?

St John Ambulance advocates that everyone should know the skills vital to try to save a life. Let’s go through each of these in turn so you too can have awareness of what to do and know where you can get more information and help.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using a defibrillator

Sue Hampshire, Associate Clinical Director for St John Ambulance, has reiterated calls for the public to get involved in the "Save a Life September" campaign.

If someone suffers a cardiac arrest, they will not be breathing normally and their heart stops. With no help, they are unlikely to survive, but by alerting the emergency services and starting CPR we can increase their chances.

If someone collapses, and is not breathing normally, call 999 and then start chest compressions. Kneel beside them, placing your hands one on top of the other in the centre of their chest, and with your shoulders directly over their body push down hard and fast, letting your hands come up fully between compressions.

If trained, give two rescue breaths after every 30 compressions. The call handler will tell you what to do and tell anyone with you to fetch a nearby available defibrillator. Once the defibrillator arrives, turn it on and follow the instructions making sure chest compressions continue.

Bleeding and catastrophic haemorrhage

The priority is to stop the bleeding. Make sure the area is safe for you, and if you have them, put on first aid gloves.

Cover and raise the wound with a clean non-fluffy cloth, or a sterile dressing and apply direct pressure to the wound. If there is an object in the wound, don’t remove it but apply pressure each side of the object to push the edges together. Call the emergency services for advice while maintaining pressure.

The loss of blood may cause the person to develop shock, so, if possible, lie them down, raising and supporting their legs, and loosen tight clothing. A cover over them will help. If the bleeding is not controlled and comes through the dressing, remove it, and reapply pressure using a new pad. If the injury is very severe, the call handler may advise on how to improvise a tourniquet.

Choking

Choking means the airway is partly or completely blocked, often by food. Ask if they are choking, and advise them to try to cough, but if they can’t, and are unable to speak and are very distressed, you will have to help them.

Give the person up to five sharp back blows, between the shoulder blades. You need to support them to lean forwards while you give these and check after each blow to see if anything has come out.

If five back blows don’t work, give up to five abdominal thrusts. To do these, stand behind them, put your arms around their waist putting a clenched fist midway between the belly button and the bottom of their chest. Grasp this hand with your other hand and pull inwards and upwards. Check between each thrust to see if it has worked.

Alternate back blows and abdominal thrusts calling 999 if the blockage does not clear. Be aware they may become unresponsive and need CPR.

We hope that you will never need to use these skills, but it is much better to be prepared. For more information on any of the topics discussed here, or to find online and face to face training opportunities, visit sja.org.uk/savealifeseptember.