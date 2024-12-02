Hospice welcomes Christmas with Festival of Light ceremony
Every December for more than a quarter of a century, the gardens at the hospice at Sheffield's Little Common Lane have been transformed into a Winter Wonderland of twinkling lights – with each light dedicated to the memory of St Luke’s patients and loved ones.
Leading the celebrations this year was BBC Look North presenter and St Luke’s supporter Tom Ingall, who was joined for the official switch on by Sophie Middleton – and her daughter Poppy - whose father John was a St Luke’s patient.
The evening, which was sponsored by Rider Levett Bucknall UK, also included music from Oughtibridge Brass Band, X Factor singer Holy Tandy and the Sheffield Harmony Chorus.
Adding to the seasonal atmosphere, there was festive food, mulled wine and mince pies, while guests could also decorate a candle bag in memory of loved ones and take a look at the St Luke’s Book of Remembrance.