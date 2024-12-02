Hospice welcomes Christmas with Festival of Light ceremony

The spirit of Christmas came to St Luke’s Hospice as almost a thousand people helped the charity to celebrate its annual Festival of Light.

Every December for more than a quarter of a century, the gardens at the hospice at Sheffield's Little Common Lane have been transformed into a Winter Wonderland of twinkling lights – with each light dedicated to the memory of St Luke’s patients and loved ones.

Leading the celebrations this year was BBC Look North presenter and St Luke’s supporter Tom Ingall, who was joined for the official switch on by Sophie Middleton – and her daughter Poppy - whose father John was a St Luke’s patient.

The evening, which was sponsored by Rider Levett Bucknall UK, also included music from Oughtibridge Brass Band, X Factor singer Holy Tandy and the Sheffield Harmony Chorus.

Many guests lit candles in memory of loved ones.

Adding to the seasonal atmosphere, there was festive food, mulled wine and mince pies, while guests could also decorate a candle bag in memory of loved ones and take a look at the St Luke’s Book of Remembrance.