Dinosaurs Unleashed at Gulliver’s Valley!

Young adventurers searching for excitement should set their sights on Gulliver’s Valley in June when dinosaurs will roam the theme park!

‘Dinosaurs Unleashed’ takes place on the weekend of June 8 and June 9 and is sure to be a huge hit with families.

It is the first of three dino-spectacular events this year at Gulliver’s Valley, nestled in the Rother Valley between Rotherham and Sheffield. Dates for the other two events will be announced soon.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are thrilled to offer such a fantastic event for our visitors, young and old. Our dazzling dinosaur weekends are always popular and no doubt we’ll be once again seeing dino-sized crowds at the park.

Dinosaur at Gulliver's

“Tickets are on sale now, so make sure you book early and get to meet our Jurassic friends, which will include baby dinos, an eight-foot-tall herbivore, and not forgetting the fearsome velociraptors, who our expert park rangers insist are actually extremely well behaved.”

During Dinosaurs Unleashed, visitors can of course experience the more than 30 thrilling rides and attractions at Gulliver’s Valley, while those looking to turn their visit into a short break will find a superb range of accommodation, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.

To buy Dinosaurs Unleashed tickets (online advance tickets for adults and children cost £22) and for details of our short breaks, visit: https://www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/dinosaurs-unleashed

The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and during school holidays.