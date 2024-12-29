Dangers of New Year fireworks in Yorkshire highlighted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As New Year’s Day draws closer and fireworks celebrations are expected, new Yorkshire data has revealed the risks associated with using them.

Exclusive Freedom of Information Request figures, obtained by The Devonshire Clinic, can reveal there have been 29 fireworks or sparklers-related callouts by Yorkshire Ambulance Service over the past four years.

Dr Conall Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic, who conducted the Freedom of Information Request, said: “As we welcome the New Year, it’s important to prioritise safety while celebrating with fireworks, sparklers, and bonfires.

"They bring joy and excitement, but they can also pose risks to the skin if not handled carefully. Burns, irritation, and even long-term scarring are common injuries from mishandling.

“Sparklers, in particular, can reach extremely high temperatures and cause significant damage if they come into contact with the skin. Always supervise their use, maintain a safe distance, and keep an eye on children to prevent accidental injuries. Equally, fireworks should be handled with extreme caution, as even small mishaps can lead to serious burns and trauma.

“Your skin is your body’s largest organ and deserves your care and attention, even during festivities. By taking precautions and staying vigilant, you can protect your skin while enjoying the celebrations.

"Let this New Year’s Day be a time to celebrate responsibly, ensuring that your focus remains on health, happiness, and the memories you create.”