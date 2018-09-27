Sheffield schoolchildren to be transported back in time to celebrate 100th anniversary of end of World War One

The Star is teaming up with schools across Sheffield to show children what life was like at the end of World War One - both at home and on the frontline.

Every class which signs up to the scheme will be transported back in time to the end of World War One as part of the commemorative project.

This November sees the 100th anniversary of the end fo World War One

Kathleen Roberts, 96, launched the campaign to get recognition for the Women of Steel and will be heading into schools to answer children's questions and talk about living through wartime.

She will be joined by Star editor Nancy Fielder who will be sharing tales of the refugees who came to Sheffield for safety, the impact of war on the city and how newspapers kept residents informed.

The Star will be producing a special Armistice Day supplement every Tuesday in the run up to the 100th anniversary which will also be delivered directly into primary schools. Pupils will also receive a package of materials that will bring 1918 to life through the pages of The Star as well as learning about the lasting memorials which are still to be found in their city.

Nancy said: "I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to explain to children why they must never forget the suffering of World War One and help them understand what it was really like, and the role Sheffielders played.

"I have no doubt that Kathleen's stories of life during war will stay with them forever. Sadly, the tales of wartime die with those who lived through it so it is more important than ever that we share them with the younger generations.

"Kathleen is a brilliant role model. Her memories of the steelworks during World War Two, her husband's time as a prisoner of war and her parents' experiences during World War One are priceless. This is a wonderful opportunity for Sheffield schools and both Kathleen and I are really looking forward to hearing children's questions."

The project will culminate with classes taking part in their own Armistice and Remembrance celebrations, which will appear in The Star.

Registration is open now. Kathleen and Nancy will be visiting the first ten schools to register between October 15 and 26.

The project costs just £2.20 per student. The closing date for registration is October 1, 2018.

To register today, or for further information, simply complete the form below and email your school details to george@news-foundation.com

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ARMISTICE 100 WITH THE STAR, SHEFFIELD

AND CLOSES ON 1 OCTOBER

Name: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Position: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Class: . . . . . . . . . .

No of Students: . . . . . . . . . . .

School: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Address: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Post Code: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Contact email: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Or mail to: The News Foundation, 121 Sapley Road, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 1YU

The project costs just £2.20 per student. Send no money now. Your school will be invoiced at the end of the project.