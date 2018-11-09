Council supports commemorative plaque for Sheffield Pals 

Sheffield Council has supported a call from veterans for a plaque to be installed at the Town Hall in remembrance of Sheffield Pals.

The Royal British Legion wants a commemorative plaque in the Town Hall chamber to honour and recognise the men from Sheffield who lost their lives in WW1, most after just ten minutes on the ground.

Sheffield Veterans

A petition launched by The Legion has already collected 2,000 signatures of support, which was called for at full council yesterday by former councillor and Frecheville Royal British Legion member Pat Davey.

She said: “We would like it, if possible for the plaque to be in the council chamber here, because this is where the first men actually signed up and took the King’s shilling for the City Battallion.”

The call coincides with the 100th anniversary of the First World War.