Young bikers racing to Arenacross glory at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Three points separate the leading two riders in both 65cc Youth and Team Green Supermini Cups as thy gear up for the final two rounds in the 2019 Arenacross Tour at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

There are 60 points on the table over the four races.

Unlike previous years where competitors could drop their lowest-scoring round; all rounds count and so there’s everything to play for.

Arenacross 2019, also featuring some of the world's world’s best AX and Freestyle Motocross riders, pyrotechnics, lasers and more, will climax with two nights aat FlyDSA Arena onFriday and Saturday, February 15 and 16.

Doors will open at 6pm, with the opening ceremony underway both nights at 7.30pm.

Zane Stephens leads the younger 65cc class ahead of Freddie Bartlett, who made a fine recovery from an opening moto DNF at Birmingham to win the remaining three races and keep his championship hopes alive.

Isaac Ash took that first race win, and Jamie Keith both put in strong performances to make several appearances on the podium. Any one of these four youngsters could lift the 2019 AX title.

The top six Team Green Supermini Cup competitors could all be in the frame to take the coveted trophy and machine prize.

Just 41 points separate Raife Broadley in first, down to Jaygo Beasty in sixth.

Broadley, Alfie Jones, Ethan Sills, Tom Harris, and Charlie Palmer have all been in the top half of the series at every round so far, and it’s a safe bet that they’ll keep piling on the pressure right until the final chequered flag falls.

The third youth class, in this year’s AX series, namely The Rookie Cup, has been dominated by Ben Clayton and, bar disaster at the final rounds, the crown should be his. He has won seven of the eight races held so far, with third-placed Josh Greedy taking the other win. A new face at Birmingham in the form of Preston Williams, the 2015 Arenacross SW85 runner-up, shook things up a little, but Clayton has a solid 25-point margin.

Doors open at 6.00pm for rounds five and six, with the evening show getting underway at 7.30pm.

The event finishes at 10.30pm. Admission is priced from £12 for children on Friday, and tickets will be available on the door. Call ahead and book your tickets to simply collect from the Box Office – 0844 581 6952.

Celebrating 65cc Youth Cup podium places Zane Stephens, Freddie Bartlett and Jamie Keith

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

65cc Youth Cup

1. Zane Stephens 104

2. Freddie Bartlett 101

3. Isaac Ash 79

4. Jamie Keith 57

Rookie Cup leader Ben Clayton

5. Ben Casey 54

6. Drew Stock 44

Team Green Supermini Cup

1. Raife Broadley 101

2. Alfie Jones 98

3. Ethan Sills 90

4. Tom Harris 73

5. Charlie Palmer 67

6. Jaygo Beasty 60

Rookie Cup

1. Ben Clayton 116

2. Adam Collings 91

3. Josh Greedy 85

4. Carl Osterman 82

5. Ben Burridge 54

6. Ben White 45

* For more info and results visit www.arenacrossuk.com