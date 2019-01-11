You’ll never guess which Game of Thrones star is appearing on stage at Sheffield’s Crucible

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for the revival of Rutherford and Son at the Crucible in February.

Caroline Steinbeis directs Githa Sowerby’s celebrated classic about the struggle for supremacy, legacy and deciding one’s own destiny in the Industrial North in 1912.

Sheffield's Crucible

In the role of the tyrannical Rutherford is Owen Teale, best known as Ser Alliser Thorne in Game of Thrones and last in Sheffield alongside Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in No Man’s Land at the Lyceum.

Confronting him as Mary is Danusia Samal, award-winning writer and singer-as well as an actor.

She wrote and performed Busking It, a play inspired by her experience as a London Underground busker, which toured last year.

Owen Teale

As an actor she has appeared at the RSC, Royal Court, Manchester Royal Exchange, Soho Theatre and The Globe and screen credits include US TV series Tyrant and the movie Ghost in the Shell.

Last year Steinbeis, associate director at Sheffield Theatres, directed Love and Information in the Studio and brings back two from that cast - Marian McLoughlin and Ciarán Owens.

They are joined by Lizzie Roper, who has combined a career in stand-up with acting on stage and TV including Hollyoaks and Boy Meets Girl , and Laura Elphinstone’s whose stage career includes the National Theatre’s Jane Eyre and has just filmed the final series of Game of Thrones.

The cast is completed by Esh Alladi and Brian Lonsdale. Rutherford and Son will run at the Sheffield Crucible from February 8-23.

