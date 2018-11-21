WWE wrestling superstars returning to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - this is how to get tickets

WWE wrestling superstars are returning for an action packed night of entertainment at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena.

The date for fans' diaries is Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Tickets are expected to sell fast for WWE Live when they go on general sale this Friday, November 23, at 10am

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £28 to £78.40, including booking fee, available by calling the Arena Box Office ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 or online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Tickets will not be on sale in person from the Arena Box Office, but can be purchased in person from Sheffield City Hall.

The WWE Live line-up - subject to change - will see Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins clash with Dean Ambrose and Braun Strowman squre up to Drew McIntyre/

Bobby Lashley and Nia Jax are also expected on the UK tour with more names to be added to the bill.

WWE LIVE is unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with high drama.

Bursting with all the theatrical energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is billed as 'the ultimate in family entertainment'.