The WWE have announced they will be returning to the UK in November 2024

The “WWE Live” events are set to take place in London, Sheffield, Birmingham and the company’s debut at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Damian Priest are expected to be part of the latest UK tour

The WWE continues its global reach after the success of Clash at the Castle: Scotland with a series of “WWE Live” events in November.

The giants of professional wrestling are scheduled to return to our shores with dates in Cardiff, Liverpool, Newcastle, London, Nottingham, Sheffield and their debut at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

The WWE has touted that “Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley [and] The Street Profits” are all expected to be part of the tour later this year.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and many more are set to return to the UK in November, with the WWE's announcement of several live events (Credit: WWE) | WWE

But the news comes as many, including a cross-parliamentary AAPG, continue to pressure the company into bringing their esteemed Wrestlemania event to London soon.

Where are the WWE touring the United Kingdom in November?

The WWE are set to bring their “WWE Live” show to the following UK venues in November 2024. One thing to note is that ticketing information for the WWE’s debut at Manchester’s Co-Op Live venue will be announced at a later stage.

When and where can I get tickets to see the WWE Live in the UK in November?

Presale tickets

Those who have access to presale tickets, by virtue of Three, your local venue’s presale access, WWE or Ticketmaster can order tickets from June 20 2024 at 9am until June 21 2024 at 9am.

General tickets

General ticket sales will commence at 10am on June 21 2024 through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

So - will Cody Rhodes definitely be at the WWE Live events?

Wrestling fans will tell you about the old phrase “card subject to change,” meaning that despite what is currently being promoted, things can and sometimes do happen.