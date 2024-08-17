Wolfsmoke: Free heavy metal gig at Sheffield HMV record shop announced

Published 17th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Heavy metal fans are set for a free gig in a Sheffield city centre record shop

The Sheffield based, female-fronted group, Wolfsmoke, is staging a 45 minute show at the HMV shop on High Street, near the bottom of Fargate, this month.

They are due to start at 3pm at Saturday, August 24.

Bass player Scott Andrews said: “The show starts at 3pm and we're on for 45 minutes playing our own songs.

“We're a Rock/Metal band with songs ranging from fast paced rock songs to slower paced but still loud riff laden tunes.”

