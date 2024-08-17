Wolfsmoke: Free heavy metal gig at Sheffield HMV record shop announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Sheffield based, female-fronted group, Wolfsmoke, is staging a 45 minute show at the HMV shop on High Street, near the bottom of Fargate, this month.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
They are due to start at 3pm at Saturday, August 24.
Bass player Scott Andrews said: “The show starts at 3pm and we're on for 45 minutes playing our own songs.
“We're a Rock/Metal band with songs ranging from fast paced rock songs to slower paced but still loud riff laden tunes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.