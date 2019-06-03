Wizard of a show takes yellow brick road to Oz
Favourite children’s show The Wizard of Oz is being brought to the stage at Ecclesfield’s EPPiC Theatre.
Beau Palmer steps into the ruby slippers of Dorothy Gale for this High Green Musical Theatre Group show, with The Wizard of Oz played by Kieran Hinsley.
The show transports the audience back to the little farm in Kansas where a tornado sweeps away Dorothy and Toto to the magical land of Oz. They must then follow the yellow brick road to see the wonderful wizard of Oz to help her return home.
New friendships are made along their journey, but was it all a dream?
Director Rachel Marshall said: “With the film celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, what better way of remembering a classic film than bringing it to life!
“There are big characters in the show and the actors have really thrown themselves into it. We expect that when people walk out of the theatre, they’ll be clicking their heels together!”
The show will run fromJune 17 to 22. Shows start at 7.15pm and the Saturday performance is at 4pm at the theatre in Well Lane, Ecclesfield. B ox office: call 0114 438 8698 or go online at www.hgmtg.co.uk.