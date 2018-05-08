WIN: WWE tickets to see wrestling superstars in action at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

WWE superstars are to fly into the ring at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena for an action packed night of live wrestling entertainment and we have tickets to be won.

The date for your diary is Friday, May 18.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats, priced £28 - £78.40, available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk, via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 or in person from the venue box office,

For a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets - see below.

The WWE Live event will see arch rivals and former WWE champs The Miz and Daniel Bryan give wrestling fans the match they have been waiting almost two years for.

They have been at one another's throats when The Miz went off on Bryan after being called a coward for his wrestling style.

But they've not clashed in the ring, until now.

WWE announced a shake-up of their rosters and The MIz, also known as The A-Lister, has joined Smackdown Live - with Bryan, a man he long riled up, waiting for him there.

Bosses have confirmed The Miz and former SmackDown general manager Bryan will now grapple with unfinished business on the forthcoming WWE LIVE UK tour in Sheffield.

READ MORE: VIDEO PREVIEW: WWE arch rivals The Miz and Daniel Bryan to clash at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - CLICK HERE.



The main event is a WWE Championship Match with AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE arch rivals Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

The United States Championship Match will see legend Jeff Hardy vs Rusev w/ Aiden English.

A SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match is scheduled between The New Day vs The Usos vs The Bludgeon Brothers

And the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match will feature Charlotte Flair - daughter of two time Hall of Famer Ric Flair - against Carmella.

Others on the line up include Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs The Bar, Tye Dillinger vs Big Cass, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi vs Absolution and Lana, Sin Cara vs Andrade Cien Almas w/ Zelina Vega, NXT Championship Match Aleister Black vs Alexander Wolfe, plus Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs Joseph Conners, James Drake and Sam Gradwell.

WWE superstars flying in at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

WWE LIVE is unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment.

Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment.

WWE Live will also visit Bournemouth, London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Line up subject to change.

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS FOR THE SHEFFIELD FLYDSA ARENA SHOW ON FRIDAY, MAY 18, 2018

For chance to win one of five pairs of tickets enter our free draw

Simply enter your details - CLICK HERE.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompWWE18 tweets.

Deadline is noon on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Transport not included. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition