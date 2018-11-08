WIN: VIP family ticket to be part of Disney On Ice Dream Big at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

High-flying jumps, breath-taking skating, lovable Disney friends - and you could be part of the show!

Courage leads the way, cutting the icy stage for Disney’s most adventurous dreamers at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.

For the first time in Europe, join fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, live on ice!

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to mountainous Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Plus, arrive early to join Mickey’s 90th anniversary in honour of Walt Disney’s ‘True Original’, Mickey Mouse. High-flying jumps, breath-taking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget.

WIN DISNEY ON ICE DREAM BIG ON- ICE CART RIDE PLUS FAMILY TICKET AT SHEFFIELD FLYDSA ARENA

To celebrate this fantastic tour, we’re giving away a VIP family ticket to Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Fly DSA Arena Sheffield.

What’s more, the children from the winning family will be able to get up-close with the stars of the show and take an exciting on-ice ride during The Little Mermaid scene of the performance!

To enter for your chance to win, simply answer this question:

What does Moana’s name mean?

* Ocean

* Waves

* Legend

* Daughter of the sky

ENTER HERE: For a chance to win use our secure online entry form - CLIICK HERE.

Terms and conditions

Competition opens on Thursday, November 8, 4pm.

Competition closes on Monday, November 12, 2018, noon.

Winners will be notified via post/email/phone by Tuesday, November 13, 5pm, to arrange redemption of free tickets.

Tickets are for the performance at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena, Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 2.30pm.

Winners must agree to attend the performance allocated to them2.30pm

A VIP family ticket consists of four (4) tickets; maximum of 2 adult tickets plus up to 2 children tickets that include a ride in part of the show.

The first correct entry will be selected at random after the closing date will each receive four (4) tickets for the show.

There is 1 family ticket available.

There are 8 VIP seats allocated for the ride at each performance – 2 families of 2 adults and 2 children each. A maximum of 4 children can ride in the boat.

Only 2 children from the winning family will be able to ride in the boat. They will be accompanied by 2 other children from another winning family.

Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

Children participating in the show must be aged 5-11 years old and will not be required to skate on the ice.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Any associated arrangements and costs incurred are not included. This includes any necessary travel arrangements (including parking) and accommodation.

Tickets cannot be exchanged, there are no cash alternatives and no correspondence shall be entered into.

Tickets are subject to availability, cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount and do not apply to tickets already booked

Accompanying paid tickets cannot be guaranteed to be seated together with the winner seats and will incur a service charge per ticket and a processing fee.

Winners’ information will be shared across various parties for the purpose of prize fulfilment only.

Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.

If the event is cancelled we will use our reasonable endeavours to allocate you alternative tickets but this will be subject to availability..

Yes, I am over 18 and have read and agree to the terms and conditions.

Yes, I am under 18 and I have read and agree to the terms and conditions and I have my parent or guardian’s permission to enter.

Transport to and fron the venue is not included. One entry per entry method, per person, allowed. Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and marketing rules apply. Full details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

Your data will be shared securely between Johnston Press and Feld Entertainment promoters of Disney On Ice to alert our winner and confirm prize claim details.