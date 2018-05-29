WIN: Tickets to Yorkshire Cosplay Con at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Superhero, comic book, cartoon and fantasy character fans get their chance to dress up as their idols or rub shoulders with them this weekend - Yorkshire Cosplay Con is returning to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

And we have tickets to be won to give you a chance to be there for free this weekend, June 2 and 3.

Full details and how to win tickets - see below.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your attendance. Tickets, from £11.20 for adults and £8.96 for children, including booking fee, are available from the FlyDSA Arena Box Office, call 0114 256 56 56 or online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

VIDEO PREVIEW: Superheroes assemble for 2018 Yorkshire Cosplay Con at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena



For more visit www.yccevents.co.uk.

Thousand of fan will turn up, many of them in costumes, so get your cameras out for Superman, Batman, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Deadpool, Darth Vader, Storm Troopers and even Dr Who's Daleks.

Favourite heroes and villains are brought to life in bought and home made outfits, for costume role play fun.

Costumes are not obligatory. You can turn up wearing whatever you want.

Other highlights include more than 250 exhibition stalls, live stage performances, contests, games areas, TV and film prop photo opportunities, workshops, panels and special guest signers.

TV and film props on show will include a special Star Wars area, Doctor Who's Tardis plus Daleks, a Jurassic Park interactive dinosaur, The Star Throne and a pirate zone - with a Captain Jack Sparrow look-a-like.

International guests this year include Billy West (Futurama Voices, Ren & Stimpy & Bugs Bunny) and Josh Grelle (Armin from Attack on Titan & Yuri from Yuri on Ice)..

Billy is also voicing a character in Matt Groening's newest work launching on Netflix in August called Disenchantment.

Social media guests include CDawgVA (Voice Actor / Youtuber), Cauldron Of Mischief Cosplay (Cosplayer and Maker), Jimcredible (Stage Host / Cosplayer)., Jack Storey (Singer) , SuperSorrell (Youtuber / Toy Reviewer), Luna Chan Cosplay (Cosplayer), Northern Dragon Cosplay (Cosplayer / Maker), Xina Hailey (Youtuber / K-Pop Dancer) and Jack Pendragon (Fashion / Cosplayer).

Jon and Kat Higson, co-organiers say if you're a fan of anime, comic books, sci-fi or video games, or an uber-geek who loves it all, then Yorkshire Cosplay is the ultimate fun packed weekend.

Yorkshire Cosplay Con 2018 at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena June 2 and 3

WIN TICKETS:For a chance to win a pair of tickets simply follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompYCC18 tweets.

Deadline is 5pm on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Transport not included. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

We will DM winners with their prize claim details.

In line with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) we respect your privacy and your details will not be used for any other purpose than that for which you have given consent.

Yorkshire Cosplay Con 2018 big name guests