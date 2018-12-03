WIN: Tickets to see The Human League and Midge Ure at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Sheffield's own electronic icons The Human League are to play a homecoming gig with special guest Midge Ure's Band Electronica and we have tickets to be won.

The Eighties legends will play the intimate Steel Hall setting at Sheffield FyDSA Arena on Friday, December 7, at 7.30pm.

For a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets

Synth-pop icons The Human League formed in the Steel City in 1977 and after experimental releases they stormed to the top of the charts with third album, Dare, in 1981.

The album contained hit singles, including the UK/US number one Don't You Want Me.

Other greatest hits included Mirror Man, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, The Lebanon, Human and Tell Me When.

Lead singer and songwriter Philip Oakey formed the band with keyboard players Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh - who both left the band in 1980 to form Heaven 17.

Under Oakey's leadership, The Human League evolved with a line-up also including female vocalists Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Since the mid-1990s, the band has essentially been a trio of Oakey, Catherall and Sulley with various sidemen.

They have sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Special guests on their Red Live 2018 tour will be Midge Ure’s Band Electronica.

Sixty five year old singer-songwriter and producer Midge Ure, the former Ultravox frontman - famed for global hits such as Vienna - is also co-organised Band Aid, Live Aid and Live 8 with Bob Geldof.

He co-wrote the charity's single Do They Know It's Christmas?, which has sold 3.7 million copies in the UK and is the second highest selling single in UK chart history.

