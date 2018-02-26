WIN: Tickets to Dancing On Ice Live 2018 at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Get your skates on for a chance to win tickets to see the 2018 Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour when it arrives in Sheffield.

It plays Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - it's only Yorkshire dates - during the Ester break with three performances - Tuesday to Thursday, March 27 to 29.

And you could be going for free - we have tickets to be won. Full details below.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets for the Sheffield shows - priced £39.20, £50.40 and £69.44, including booking fee. Buy in person, call 0114 256 56 56 or book online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

See full UK tour dates below.

Ice royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are back, not just to head up the judging panel but, unlike on the new TV series, the former Olympic champions will perform back on the ice.

It will be there first public performance on the ice in four yers.

The final celebrity and pro-skater line-up for the tour has also just been announced.

Donna Air and Mark Hanretty will join other stars from the current ITV series -Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer; Kem Cetinay and Alexandra Murphy; Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo; Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt; Cheryl Baker and Dan Whiston; and two-time former DOI champion Ray Quinn and Alexandra Schauma

The tour also will feature professional skaters Matt Evers, Sylvain Longchambon and Lukasz Rozycki.

Celebrity line up for Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour

Donna, the final celebrity to join the line-up, said: “I never imagined I would get this far in the competition, I have completely fallen in love with skating. So being asked to join the live tour is an absolute dream come true!”

Ice dancing couples will skate for the votes of the tour judging panel, which also includes Denise Van Outen.

The tour will open at The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 23 for the first of 27 shows.

It will then visit some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK, including Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena, Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena, Manchester Arena, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and a Torvill & Dean homecoming at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. The tour culminates at the Arena Birmingham on 15 April.

Two-time former DOI champion Ray Quinn

WIN TICKETS:

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the first night in Sheffield simply enter our free prize draw. Provide your name and contact details on our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompICE18.

Deadline is noon on Friday, March 2, 2017.

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and marketing rules apply. Transport not included. Full details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

DANCING ON ICE LIVE 2018 TOUR DATES

23 - 25 March: London: The SSE Arena, Wembley ssearena.co.uk (Friday 23rd at 7.30pm, Saturday 24th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 25th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

27 – 29 March: Sheffield: FlyDSA Arena flydsaarena.co.uk (Tuesday 27th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 28th at 7.30pm, Thursday 29th at 7.30pm)

30 March - 01 April: Newcastle: Metro Radio Arena metroradioarena.co.uk (Friday 30th at 7.30pm, Saturday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm and Sunday 1st at 1.30pm)

03 - 04 April: Manchester Arena manchester-arena.com (Tuesday 3rd April at 7.30pm and Wednesday 4th April at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

06 - 08 April: Glasgow: SSE Hydro thessehydro.com (Friday 6th at 7.30pm, Saturday 7th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 8th at 1.30pm)

10 - 12 April: Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena motorpointarenanottingham.com (Tuesday 10th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 11th at 7.30pm and Thursday 12th at 7.30pm)

13 – 15 April: Arena Birmingham arenabham.co.uk (Friday 13th at 7.30pm, Saturday 14th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 15th at 1.30pm &6.30pm)

Tickets £35 - £65 (bands venue dependent). All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee. To book tickets visit www.dancingonicetour.co.uk

* Denise Van Outen will not perform on March 23 or 24. Kem Cetinay will not perform in Glasgow, Nottingham or Birmingham. Ray Quinn will not perform in Newcastle or Manchester

