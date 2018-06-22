WIN TICKETS: Summer fun at Cannon Hall Farm’s Gin Festival - July 7

Ready for some gin-tastic fun this summer?

The Star has 20 tickets to give away to our lucky readers for Cannon Hall Farm’s Gin Festival on July 7.

As well as the chance to taste from a huge variety of gins - including many made right here in Yorkshire - there’ll be a great party atmosphere with live music, tasty food, and a gin cocktail bar. You’ll be able to meet distillers, try free samples and learn more about the fantastic gins they produce.

Robert Nicholson, farm director, said: “We had a fantastic time at our first Gin Festival back in May - we are really lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world and it was a lovely evening with some great music catching up with friends.

“Not only was it a great opportunity for us to showcase some up and coming bands, but it was also a great way to showcase some of the amazing gins we stock, and we even had some producers on hand answering questions and offering samples.

“We’re coming up with some great cocktails for this event and we’ve got grand plans to make it bigger and better than ever.”

Email nicky@cannonhallfarm.co.uk and tell her why you’d love to win the free tickets.