WIN: The X Factor intimate live stream gig tickets at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 is about visit UK arenas but today we are giving YOU the chance to see two of its biggest stars perform live at our first exclusive intimate live stream showcase from Sheffield FyDSA Arena.

This Is Me singing sensation and runner-up Scarlett Lee will join popular finalist Shan Ako to perform songs and chat to us about the forthcoming tour, their future plans and answer your questions.

We will stream it all - so all X Factor fans everywhere can tune in to watch live and ask questions, on The Star, YEP and other sister title Facebook pages and social platforms - this Friday, February 1, at around 4pm.

But YOU and a guest could be there as part of a small audience to see Scarlett and Shan performing in person at this money-can't buy invite only event.

We have teamed up with tour promoters SJM Concerts and SIV, which owns and runs Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield City Hall and other venues, for this new initiative to live stream gigs and performances under the SIV banner, Made of Steel Made of Stars.

This is the first showcase of its kind and will be held at its newly rebranded Arena Club - a VIP pre-show hospitality restaurant and events area, which is backstage at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

We will schedule live stream gigs where possible to give as many of you as possible the chance to attend - but, as in this weekday afternoon gig, availability of artists and busy promotional tours will often dictate timings.

But remember, we're live streaming - so if you can't get and are not lucky enough to win a ticket, you can still watch live, ask a question in the live stream comments or watch later, on demand.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 kicks off at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 15, visits Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, February 16, and arrives at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Sunday, February 24, at 3pm.

It will also visit Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Hull, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle. Full date ad ticket details below.

The eight artists who will perform on the tour itself are winner Dalton Harris, runner up Scarlett Lee, plus Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acadia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

The hugely popular talent show featured mentors Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, who has asked Scarlett to duet with him during his own summer tour.

The X Factor Live Tour will be presented by Becca Dudley, who is a host of the X Factor online channels.

AUDIO PREVIEW: 'This Is Me helped me beat the bullies', reveals Sheffield bound X Factor star Scarlett Lee.

We have TEN pairs of tickets to be won for your chance to be in the audience for our first intimate live stream featuring performances and chat with The X Factor's Scarlett Lee and Shan Ako, at Sheffield Arena Club on Friday, February 1, at 4pm.

Winners must arrive no later than 3.30pm - so only enter if you can attend this money-cant buy event.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets simply enter our free entry prize draw.

You can submit your details using our secure web form - CLICK HERE.

Or on Twitter follow @GW1962 and retweet any of his tweets which have the hashtag #JPIMcompXFLS19.

Winners will be chosen at random from all entries and notified. But hurry. Deadline is on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 12 noon.

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed, per entry method. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply - for full details CLICK HERE.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and Sheffield FlyDSA Arena to alert winners and distribute prizes.

Tickets for The X Factor Live Tour 2019 are available at venues and also through www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 UKdates are:

15 February 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

16 February 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

17 February 2019 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (matinee)

19 February 2019 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

20 February 2019 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

22 February 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

23 February 2019 – The SSE Arena Wembley, London (matinee & evening)

24 February 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

26 February 2019 – Bonus Arena, Hull

27 February 2019 – BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

28 February 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

1 March 2019 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

2 March 2019 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

3 March 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester (matinee)

5 March 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin

6 March 2019 – SSE Arena, Belfast