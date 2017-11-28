WIN: The Sensational 60s Experience tickets to see rock legends at Sheffield City Hall

SIXTIES rock legends will roll back the decades to play some of the greatest hits of the decade when The Sensational 60s Experience plays Sheffield City Hall and you could be going for free.

The show returns to the venue on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 7.30pm.

Five legendary names will take to the stage with Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers; Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup, Bend Me Shape Me plus many more.

Mike Pender is the voice of The Searchers, one of the greats to have come out of the Liverpool Beat Boom. His is the rich vocal talent so evident on so many of the hit recordings that have become 60s classics.

Needles and Pins is acknowledged as one of the greatest ever records to come out of the era.

There were, of course, many other hit recordings that feature not only Mike's vocals, but also his equally distinctive 12-string jangly guitar sound that became such a feature of The Searchers' recordings.

With over 50 years of success in the business he is still touring worldwide also performing The Searchers' million selling hits such as Sugar and Spice, Sweets For My Sweet, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, When You Walk In The Room.

Chris Farlowe, originally Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds, started out in the late 50s. His hits include classics like Out Of Time, Let The Heartaches Begin, Reach Out I’ll Be There and Handbags and Glad Rags, which was also released by Rod Stewart as a single.

Herman’s Hermits throughout the mid 60s music scene proved to be a dominating force worldwide. From 1964 the band chalked up over 23 top 20 singles, 10 hit albums and three major movies. To date they have sold 75 million records worldwide.

Their chart-breaking hits include Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry VIII, Something Is Happening and I’m Into Something Good.

The Fortunes formed in the 60s and producing classics such as You’ve Got Your Troubles and Here It Comes Again, continuing into the 70s with more successful releases such as Storm in a Teacup and Freedom Come, Freedom Go.

These songs have stood the test of time, becoming household favourites permanently on playlists everywhere. The Fortunes remain one of the UK's premier harmony groups, and are constantly in demand worldwide.

The New Amen Corner are a force to be reckoned with on any stage throughout Europe, entertaining with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

