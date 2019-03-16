WIN: The Runaways preview screening tickets - see it first and free

The Runaways is a new Yorkshire made film featuring BAFTA award winning Cheat actress Molly Windsor with stars of The Full Monty and Brassed Off.

And we're giving you the chance to see it first and free.

The film, about three children on the ru from social services with the family's seaside holiday donkeys business, has been chosen for a prestigious screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

But first it gets a special preview showing at the Film Unit Cinema at University of Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank.

Be one of the first to see this charming independent film made by Sheffield filmmakers and set in the North of England.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats for the Monday night Sheffield screening - tickets are £6.50 adults and £5.50 concessions, booking fees may apply.

This new independent film confronts both the harsh landscapes and what it means to be siblings.

The Runaways stars rising young actress Molly Windsor. Photo: Artists Partnership Faye Thomas.

A throwback to classic family adventure films with a modern aesthetic, it brings together stars of two Yorkshire made British film classics, The Full Monty's Mark Addy, Steve Huison and Brassed Off's Tara Fitzgerald.

It also features 21-year-old BAFTA award winning Three Girls actress Molly Windsor who won praise this week from critics and fans alike for her performance opposite Katherine Kelly in the highly acclaimed ITV psychological drama Cheat.

The Runaways, certificate 12a, also stars former Coronation Street bad boy Lee Boardman, Macy Shackleton and Rhys Connah.

The film, which comes from from Slackjaw Films and Westcliff Productions, is the debut feature from director Richard Heap, who is also a producer along with Sheffield's own Mark Thomas and Mario Roberto.

The Full Monty's Mark Addy and Brassed off star Tara Fitzgerald together in new Yorkshire film The Runaways. Photos: Fox Searchlight Pictures and Miramax Films

The Sheffield screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director.

READ MORE: The Full Monty and Brassed Off stars filming new Yorkshire 'feel-good' movie The Runaways.

