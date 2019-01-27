WIN: Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2019 tickets for opening night at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

STEP to it! We've got tickets to be won to the opening night of Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2019 at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

The tour arrives at the venue for two nights on Wednesday, January 30 and Thursday, January 31, both shows at 7.30pm.

The tour arrives at the venue for two nights on Wednesday, January 30 and Thursday, January 31, both shows at 7.30pm.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner Stacey Dooley will partner Aljaž Skorjanec on the Live Tour and will be joined by her fellow finalists; Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev; Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice; Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell. Also on tour will be Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard, Graeme Swann and Karen Clifton, plus Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara.

The sparkling line-up of celebrities and professional dancers will also be joining tour host, Ore Oduba and the Live Tour judging panel of awesome foursome Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, as they dance around the country for 29 glittering shows.



To add even more wow, professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden and Johannes Radebe will also be performing in this supersized dance extravaganza. The tour will feature music from the Strictly singers and the Strictly live band.

Arena audiences are in for a real treat, as they enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment, showcasing all the amazing choreography and incredible live music that Strictly is famous for.

They will experience a host of breathtaking dance routines guaranteed to leave them spellbound, together with all the glitz, glamour and magic of the TV show live on stage. This is a must-see spectacle for fans of all ages.

As well as enjoying the glittering routines, arena audiences have the power to decide who wins the coveted Live Tour Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

After each celebrity couple has performed, the judges will provide their invaluable critique and scores - but the audience can also vote via text for their favourite couple and ultimately they will decide who wins!

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner Stacey Dooley with celebrity dancers Dr Ranj Singh and Joe Sugg

