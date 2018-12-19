WIN:Sheffield FlyDSA Arena 2019 top show tickets and DSA flights

IT'S up, up and away for Sheffield FlyDSA Arena and naming rights partner Doncaster Sheffield Airport as they launch an amazing prize to celebrate a star-studded line-up and new destinations for 2019.

One lucky reader will win SIVLive tickets to some of the top shows coming to Yorkshire's biggest venue over the next 12 months - Ariana Grande, Little Mix, Take That, Bryan Adams, Olly Murs and Westlife,

Our winner also gets a FREE pair of return 'Get More' flights with Flybe to any direct DSA destination of Alicante, Amsterdam, Belfast, Dublin, Faro, Jersey, Malaga, Newquay or Paris Charles de Gaulle.

It is free and simple to enter - full details below.

FlyDSA Arena is celebrating an incredible line up of shows for 2019 but also an amazing past year on and off the stage, including its first full year of its naming rights partnership with award winning DSA which, for the past two years, has been named the best airport in the UK by Which? Magazine and recently the UK’s favourite airport, according to Saga members.

Big name acts lined up for 2019 include The 1975 (Jan 25), The X Factor Live Tour (Feb 24), Bryan Adams (March 1), George Ezra (March 22), Take That on their 30th Anniversary Tour for four nights (April 12, 13, 15 and 16), Mumford & Sons (June 4), Olly Murs, plus special guests Rak-Su (May 24), Westlife (June 7 and 8), Little Mix (Oct 28 and 29) and Ariana Grande (Sept 19).Elite Promotions are bringing four shows - The Drifters (June 2) and three tribute acts, Elvis World Tour (May 23), Totally Tina Turner (Oct 4) and Freedom! George Michael Tribute (Oct 25).

Family shows include Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (Jan 30 and 31), Professor Brian Cox UNIVERSAL – World Tour 2019 (Feb 10), The Blue Planet II Live In Concert (March 28), The Original Harlem Globetrotters (April 27), WWE Live Tour (May 16), Sheffield Film & Comic Con (August 10 and 11), Yorkshire Cosplay Con (May 18 and 19) and a week long run of Marvel Universe Live (Oct 10 to 13),

Sport kicks off the year with the return of The World’s Number 1 Motorcycle Trial ( Jan 5), then Britain’s Strongest Man (Jan 19), Arenacross (Feb 15 and 16), Unibet Premier League Darts (May 9).

The annual local schools choir event Young Voices will see thousands of children perform over six nights (Jan 8, 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15).

Another first is The Wool Monty (June 15 and 16) a two day celebration of all things yarn.

Comedy nights confirmed include Bill Bailey (May 11), Russell Howard (Sept 28) and four Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical shows (Dec 6, 7 and 8)

On stage Arena highlights in 2018 included sold out shows by Sheffield’s own icons, synth-pop trio The Human League, rockers Def Leppard and four nights of Arctic Monkeys.

Sam Smith, Katy Perry, The Vamps and Michael McIntyre, making his tenth visit, also sold out the Arena..

It played host to WWE Live, Disney On Ice, Walking With Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular, Cirque du Soleil, Fast & Furious Live Arena Tour, Torvill & Dean’s Dancing On Ice Live Tour, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, The Supervet and space expert Professor Brian Cox, who will return to the Arena in 2019.

Ariana Grande plays Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Sept 19, 2019

Sports highlights included Arenacross, with hundreds of tons of soil transforming the venue's ice floor into an indoor dirt track, the return of World’s No.1 Indoor Motorcycle Trial, two Kell Brook boxing fights, Premier League darts and Britain’s Strongest Man.

Behind the scenes the Arena has seen a significant investment in the venue’s digital media infrastructure to enhance its customer experience for Sheffield Steelers ice hockey fans, gig goers and business delegates.

The Arena now has free public access Wi-Fi capable of serving up to 13,600 people - the biggest capacity of any indoor entertainment venue in the county. A new SIVLive App allows customers to order and pre-pay for merchandise, food and drink that can also be collected from fast-track dedicated pick-up areas.

The venue’s concourse areas have also been upgraded with high spec digital signage, capable of displaying live streamed video of events taking place in the hall.

Sheffield Steelers and building owners SIV entered into a five year partnership this year, the longest deal in the 27 year history of Steelers playing out of the Arena.

Head of SIVLive Dom Stokes said since the Arena opened in 1991 it has welcomed more than 16 million people through its doors, bringing in excess of £500 million to the local economy.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is proud to be associated with Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

He said of the past year: "We set out to put the FlyDSA Arena front and centre in the minds of our customers, clients, partners, event promoters and organisers.

"This venue's history and heritage in delivering major sensational spectacles for Sheffield must be celebrated. And we continue to do so day after day. Over the past couple of years we have hosted nearly 75% of the biggest acts and productions that have toured the UK at the venue.

"Our relationship with the UK's most successful ice hockey club goes from strength to strength and together we will deliver success on and off the ice together. Next year the phenomenal line-up of top-flight events just keep on coming and I have set the ambition of getting a million people through our doors."

Kate Stow, DSA marketing and corporate affairs director, said: “We are extremely proud of our association with FlyDSA Arena and together we have had a lot to celebrate in our first year of holding the naming rights. At DSA we’ve seen the announcement of several new destinations - Krakow, Budapest, Belfast and a new long-haul destination to Cancun in Mexico – whilst at the Arena many exciting high profile shows have gone on sale.

“We’ve won a number of awards for our easy, fast and friendly service including the accolade of the UK’s Best Airport as voted by consumer magazine Which?. A record number of passengers have chosen to fly through DSA in 2018 too and we are forecasting to grow to 1.45 million passengers in 2019. We now have 55 destinations on offer, many of which are low-cost, establishing DSA as a convenient choice for passengers travelling from Yorkshire and the rest of the North.

“We are proud to be associated with an organisation that so closely reflects our own aspirations; repeat visits, a growing customer base, a great customer experience and recognition for our exceptional customer service. Needless to say we are looking forward to an exciting year ahead in 2019.”

For a chance to win the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena tickets and DSA return flights enter our free prize draw by post or secure online form.

One lucky winner - drawn at random from all entries after deadline - will receive a pair of tickets to the following 2019 shows at Sheffield flyDSA Arena - Bryan Adams (March 1), Take That (April 12, 13, 15 or 16), Olly Murs, plus special guests Rak-Su (May 24), Westlife (June 7 or 8), Ariana Grande (Sept 19) and Little Mix (Oct 28 or 29).

Our winner will also get a pair of return 'Get More' flights with Flybe to any direct destination from Doncaster Sheffield Airport including Alicante, Amsterdam, Belfast, Dublin, Faro, Jersey, Malaga, Newquay, Paris Charles de Gaulle.

For a chance to win enter our prize draw by post or online form.

Post your full name name, address, email, mobile or day time phone number, to Win Sheffield FlyDSA Arena tickets and DSA flights, c/o Graham Waker, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF

Or, the quickest way to enter, submit your details using our secure online form - CLICK HERE

Deadline for entries is Friday, January 4, 2019, at 12 noon.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries - UK entrants only. Only one entry per entry method allowed. Transport to and from Arena and DSA not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. Details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

DSA T&Cs: The DSA prize is a pair of return 'Get More' flights with Flybe to any direct destination from Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Destinations available are Alicante, Amsterdam, Belfast, Dublin, Faro, Jersey, Malaga, Newquay, Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Includes direct flights only.

Both flights which comprise the prize must be taken simultaneously and cannot be used on separate dates.

Travel period is 12 months from the date the prize is issued.

Not all routes operate for the entire travel period. Travel is subject to availability. Please see flybe.com/dsa for full schedule details.

Each passenger will be entitled up to 23kgs of hold baggage + 10Kgs of cabin baggage.

A booking voucher will be issued by Doncaster Sheffield Airport direct to the prize winner with details on how to book the flights with Flybe.

