Robert Plant and his band Saving Grace

The Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant’s new band will play 15 dates and more than half have already sold out on the Never Ending Spring 2024 UK Tour.

And we've teamed up with promoters SJM Concerts to give one lucky reader and a guest the chance-of-a-lifetime to meet Robert Plant and his band, Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, plus tickets to watch the show in Sheffield or Blackburn on these dates.

FREE ENTRY: For a chance to win simply complete your details on our secure online free prize draw entry form - CLICK HERE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But hurry. Deadline is noon on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Please note that transport is not included, so you must be able to make your own way to and from the venue. Over-18s only. Other terms, rules and conditions apply. See below and the online entry form.

GUARANTEE YOUR TICKETS: Tickets for all available dates - see list below - can be purchased now at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

With his mane of long blonde curly hair and powerful, bare-chested appearance, Plant helped to create the 'rock god’ archetype.

He is best known as the lead singer and lyricist with rock superstars Led Zeppelin, but formed Saving Grace in 2019.

The line-up includes industry veterans Tony Kelsey, on acoustic guitar, mandolin and baritone, Matt Worley on banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro, plus percussionist Oli Jefferson and Portuguese singing sensation Suzi Dian.

Laid-back and bluesy, with eastern and folk influences, expect an intimate mix of acoustic and electric sounds, warm, close harmonies, often spiritual, accompanied and emotionally intense.

Plant continues to push boundaries and blow audiences away with Saving Grace. This tour promises to be a rare opportunity to witness the collective’s unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues.

US singer, songwriter and musician Taylor McCall, special guest in Sheffield, Blackburn and other dates, as below, has garnered nearly 30 million plays to date with captivating tracks such as Jericho Rose, Quartermaster and Waccamaw Drive.

His debut album, Black Powder Soul was released in 2021 with new album Mellow War available HERE.

Just announced to join the tour, on other selected nights, is Liverpool's award-winning Robert Vincent - one of the most acclaimed new voices in UK Americana, country and folk.

Saving Grace have received numerous acclaims for their live shows.

Whispering Bob Harris, host of the BBC2 music programme The Old Grey Whistle Test, called it ‘One of the best gigs I’ve seen in years’.

Toni Woodward, Americana UK, said: "These five musicians have produced a supreme 90 minutes of music with considered interpretations of others’ compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence.

"Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!

With multiple dates sold out, final tickets for Robert Plant presents Saving Grace are available now via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

ROBERT PLANT PRESENTS SAVING GRACE FEATURING SUZI DIAN UK TOUR

With special guest Taylor McCall + With special guest Robert Vincent *

Wed 13 March: Bristol Beacon+ SOLD OUT

Thu 14 March: Ipswich Regent+

Sun 17 March: London Palladium+

Mon 18 March: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls+ SOLD OUT

Wed 20 March: Peterborough New Theatre+ SOLD OUT

Thu 21 March: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall+

Sat 23 March: Hastings White Rock Theatre+ SOLD OUT

Tue 26 March: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall+ SOLD OUT

Wed 27 March: Sheffield City Hall+

Fri 29 March: Blackburn King Georges+

Tue 30 April: Harrogate Royal Hall* SOLD OUT

Wed 01 May: Stockton Globe*

Fri 03 May: Warwick Arts Centre* SOLD OUT

Tue 23 July: Southend Cliffs Pavilion+ SOLD OUT