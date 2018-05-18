WIN: Jurassic Kingdom family tickets to dinosaur exhibition in Sheffield

Jurassic Kingdom is a roar-some new animatronic dinosaur exhibition which is coming to Sheffield and we have five family tickets to be won.

This jaw-dropping UK tour will rock up in the stunning grounds of Norfolk Heritage Park for two weeks during the half term break - Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 10.

Gates open from 10am to 6pm, last entry at 5pm and it opens daily, except June 4, 5 and 6.

For a chance to win enter our free prize draw, full details below.

For a chance to win enter our free prize draw, full details below.

Guarantee your tickets - online prices are £11.50 for adults, £10.50 for concessions, £9.50 for children and £38 for a family ticket plus standard booking fees. Free entry for children aged two and under. For details and to book visit www.jurassickingdom.uk.

An 8ft high T-rex is set to take to the streets of South Yorkshire this weekend, meeting shoppers in Sheffield and Rotherham as it snarls and roars its way around the region.

The dinosaur, affectionately known as ‘Reggie’, will be on Fargate in Sheffield around 11am and then at Parkgate Shopping Centre in Rotherham t 2pm, on Saturday May 19.

Visitors to Jurassic Kingdom get to travel back in time over 65 million years to the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods.

Highlights include a T-Rex standing 18m from head to tail, a battle between Deinonychus and Tenontosaurus, a 16m long gentle giant Diplodocus and many more dino-mite encounters.

Family-friendly it will also offer an opportunity for young explorers to learn more, with an excavation area to dig for bones, an educational marquee and a fact-filled worksheet.

It will take around 60 minutes on foot to look at all 30 dinosaurs – depending on how fast you run from their snarling jaws, jokes Naz Kabir of Weli Cultural Alliance– the organisation behind Jurassic Kingdom.

He said of Reggie's visit: “We can’t wait to take Reggie the T-Rex out and about in South Yorkshire to meet shoppers and dinosaur enthusiasts from Sheffield and Rotherham.

“It’s a great way for people to get a taste of what’s to come when Jurassic Kingdom arrives in Sheffield!”

Young explorers promised dino fun in Sheffield

WIN A FAMILY TICKET

Today we are re giving you the chance to take the family for free. We have five family tickets to be won - each for four people and must include at least one supervising adult, aged 18-plus.

For a chance to win enter our free prize draw by providing your full name and contact details via our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompJKSHEFF tweets.

Deadline is Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 5pm.

Terms and conditions: Winners will be chosen at random from all entries and notified after deadline. UK entrants only. Transport not included. Tickets will be for available dates and time slots. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. For full details see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.