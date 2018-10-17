WIN: Gatecrasher Classical tickets for 25th birthday homecoming at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Sheffield's world famous Gatecrasher clubbing brand will celebrate its 25th birthday with a spectacular homecoming dance music event at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Saturday (October 20) and we have tickets to be won.

Superstar DJ Paul Oakenfold will be joining the line up alongside Maxi Jazz from Faithless, performing live alongside the huge 50 piece Gatecrasher Orchestra and a 30 piece gospel choir,

As the frontman for one of the most influential bands in dance music, clubbers can expect to hear huge tracks such as Insomnia, God is a DJ, Salva Mea and We Come 1, as they have never heard before.

Gatecrasher Classical, celebrating a quarter of a century of a global name that defined a generation, will kick start what bosses are describing as a monumental silver anniversary year.

It was made famous by the Gatecrasher - later "Crasher" - dance music events, which were first held at the Gatecrasher One nightclub in Sheffield, UK during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

As a world conquering global brand, which became infamous in the days of the Republic nightclub in Sheffield, Gatecrasher's 25 year history has witnessed countless unforgettable experiences which have become emblazoned in the hearts & souls of clubbers worldwide.

From the Millennium Don Valley NYE event, the NEC arena shows, Tiesto at Nottingham ICE Arena, the 14th birthday Magna and Gatecrasher's 20th birthday event at Donnington park.

Gatecrasher Classical, the 25th birthday celebration this weekend taking place in the intimate theatre setting of the FlyDSA Arena's Steel Hall, will see Gatecrasher up the ante for what is described as a monumental event.

The 25th anniversary event, with a huge new stage set design, enhanced laser and light shows, it will feature an all new track list, curated by Gatecrasher’s very own Scott Bond, where clubbers can expect lots of hands in the air moments, with immortalised tracks and remixes from artists also including Above & Beyond, Admin van Buuren, Chicane, DJ Tiesto, Faithless, Ferry Corsten, Lost Tribe, Oceanlab, Paul van Dyk, Underworld and many more.

Times to be confirmed - provisionally doors open 6pm, DJs on stage from 7pm and event ends 11pm.

