WIN: Flavours Food Festival 2018 tickets for foodie fun at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley

Celebrity TV chefs, cooking demonstrations, stalls, entertainment and lots more foodie fun returns with Flavours Food Festival at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley this weekend - October 20 and 21.

And we're giving you the chance to win tickets.

We have five pairs of tickets to be won in our free entry prize draw and you can decide which say you want to go.

TICKETS: Entry is just £5, including the cooking demos - on a first come, first served basis. Under 14’s are free but must be accompanied. So guarantee your tickets - book them now through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Flavours Food Fest promises to be a great day out for food lovers and families alike.

Michelin award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli, will be headlining on Saturday, October 20. He will be holding a meet and greet with fans and cooking up a storm in two lively cookery demonstrations.

Joining him and holding four 45 minute cookery demonstrations each, over the two-day festival, will be runners-up in the final of 2017’s The Big Family Cooking Showdown on BBC2 - the Pigott Brothers and new voice in Indian food and wellness Mira Manek.

As you wander the festival you’ll be treated to an array of live entertainment from some amazing performers with musical performances including our headliners TFI the 90’s playing late into the evening on Saturday and live acts performing all day Sunday.

Alongside an abundance of local producers and street food and drinks traders, it promises to be a great weekend.

FLAVOURS FOOD FEST OPENING TIMES

Saturday, October 220: 10am - 9pm

Sunday, October 21: 10am – 5pm

TRAVEL & PARKING

The Big Family Cooking Showdown 2017 BB2 TV stars the Pigott Brothers

There is an abundance of free parking on site at Elsecar Heritage Centre, with an additional 1000 free parking spaces at Milton Forge field.

Elsecar is well served by public transport. A regular bus service runs from Barnsley Town Centre via Route 66. For more info visit travelsouthyorkshire.com.

There are regular trains from both Leeds and Sheffield, to plan your journey visit nationalrail.co.uk.

For more information visit www.elsecar-heritage.com/flavours-food-festival-2018 or and on Facebook visit bit.ly/flavoursfoodfest2018.

