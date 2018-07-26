WIN: Five family tickets up for grabs to see Walking With Dinosaurs at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Have your say

ROARING back for one last bite - Walking With Dinosaurs The Arena Spectacular, based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, is returning to Sheffield FlyDSA Area.

And to celebrate, what is billed as the last ever visit of this incredible show, we have FIVE family tickets to be won.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets - buy today. Tickets are £28, £39.20 and £50.40 including booking fee, from www.flydsaarena.co.uk, call 0114 256 56 56 or buy in person at the Box Office.

Watched by over nine million people in more than 250 cities around the world, the show has already thrilled thousands of families with two previous visits to Sheffield.

It features 18 life-size walking, roaring and fighting animatronic dinosaurs, including the biggest and most terrifying creature that ever lived - a mighty 22ft tall Tyrannosaurus Rex, with a roar to put a 747 jet to shame.

The $20 million production, using state of the art technology, also brings back to life a Stegosaurus, Raptors, and the largest of them all, a Brachiosaurus, almost 56ft from nose to tail and a 36ft tall.

This educational and fun live show, based on the TV documentary series, will showcase latest scientific research with BBC wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, as Huxley the paleontologist, tellin the story of their 200-million-year reign from the Triassic to Jurassic eras.

She is at all performances with the exception of an 11am show.

WIN ONE OF FIVE FAMILY TICKETS

Enter our free draw for a chance to win a family of four ticket, which must include at least one supervising adult, for the opening night, Friday, August 10, 7pm.

Post your full name and contact details to #STARWWD Competition, Graham Walker, The Star, Editorial, The Balance, 2 Pinfold Street; Sheffield; S1 2GU.

You can also enter using our secure web form with a link on this story - CLICK HERE.

Deadline is Monday, August 6, 2018, 10am.

Transport not included. One entry per entry method allowed. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

Your data will be shared securely between Johnston Press and Sheffield Fly DSA to alert winners and distribute prizes.