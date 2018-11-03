WIN: Family tickets to see Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

DREAM Big and you could win a family ticket to Disney On Ice as it skates back into the city with a very special party - Mickey Mouse will celebrate his 90th anniversary at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

The forever young Walt Disney mascot - who never grows old and keeps us all young at heart - made his first public on screen appearance in Steamboat Willie, one of the world's first sound cartoons, on November 18, 1928.

Now he is back with many of his lovable Disney friends when Disney On Ice presents its latest ice show spectacular Dream Big at the Arena for five days and nine performances from Wednesday to Sunday, November 14 to 18.

High-flying jumps, breath-taking skating and lovable Disney favourites swill make this an experience families will never forget.

And we have five family tickets to be won.

Courage leads the way, cutting the icy stage for Disney’s most adventurous dreamers at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.

For the first time in Europe, fans will join fearless Moana and 'the greatest demigod that ever lived', Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, live on ice.Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights.

Travel to Frozen's mountainous Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Plus, arrive early to join a special 90th anniversary celebration in honour of Mickey Mouse at every show.

WIN FAMILY TICKETS TO DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS DREAM BIG

We have five family tickets to be won in our free prize draw to see Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

Each winner will get four tickets - which must include at least one supervising adult.

Prize does not include transport, see full terms and conditions below

