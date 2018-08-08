WIN: Cirque du Soleil tickets to OVO 'insect carnival' at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

ROLL up, roll up...Cirque du Soleil is coming to town with its OVO 'insect carnival' spectacular and we have tickets to be won.

It plays seven shows at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena's intimate theatre style Steel Hall setting, from Wednesday to Sunday, August 22 to 26..



BUY TICKETS: Adult tickets for Sheffield are £45.80 to £73.80, children 12 and under, £34.60 yo £62.60, prices including booking fees. Buy in person from the Arena box office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

For a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets see below.

In Victoria times flea circus sideshows were the quirky spectacles of the day - where insects appeared to perform tricks on table tops.

If OVO is the 21st century version then all similarity ends right there.

The famed animal-free circus stars an all human cast dressed as grass-hoppers, dragon-flies, butterflies and more - an 'insect carnival'extravaganza full of tongue-in-cheek belly laughs.

Here the buzzing backyard beasts are brought to life with gravity defying super human acrobatics, breathtaking balancing, outrageous colourful costumes, awe-inspiring sets, a Brazilian-style live score, lots of clowning about and more.

Like an Attenborough-style life on earth documentary this super-slick show puts wondrous creatures under the microscope in a magical, kaleidoscopic visual treat which at the same time celebrates human movement and prowess.

Ovo – Portuguese for “egg” – is a fun-filled treat for all the family. looking at an ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

When the mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are intensely curious about the object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives.

It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.

Cirque du Soleil, a French-Canadian production, has thrilled more than 160 million spectators in more than 400 cities and 60 countries on all continents.

From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, the company has 4,000 employees, including more than 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ‘OVO’ UK ARENA SHEFFIELD DATES AND TIMES

22 August, 8pm: Sheffield Fly DSA Arena



23 August, 8pm: Sheffield Fly DSA Arena



24 August, 8pm: Sheffield Fly DSA Arena



25 August, 4pm and 8pm: Sheffield Fly DSA Arena



26 August, 1pm and 5pm: Sheffield Fly DSA Arena



