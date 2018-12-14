WIN: Britain's Strongest Man 2019 tickets for Giants Live event at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

STRONGMEN are flexing their muscles for Battle of Britain action which returns to Yorkshire next month and we have tickets to be won.

Giants Live superstars face off in a bid to lift the title of Britain's Strongest Man 2019 at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, January 19.

And five lucky readers will each win a pair of tickets to see the best of British strongmen in this World's Strongest Man qualifier being filmed for next year's Christmas TV specials. Entry details below.

An awesome line-up of 13 British heavyweights, a mix of iconic veterans and new stars, are ready to hoist stones, throw kegs, carry cars and lift heavy metal again n Sheffield next month.

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie 'The Beast' Hall has retired at the top and announced he won't be defending the British title he has won for a record previous five consecutive years.

But he will be there to meet fans, pose for photos and sign autographs - while also helping to host the Giants Live promotion and its exclusive livestream - see www.officialstrongman.com.

Out to make the title their own and to prove they have the brute determination to secure their place at the World’s Strongest Man competition are podium hopefuls Laurence Shahlaei, after his third Britain's Strongest Man title and Graham Hicks, wanting a much deserved overdue win.

Fifty two-year-old Mark Felix aims to shock everyone and become the oldest ever Britain's Strongest Man, while ex-British champ Terry Hollands, four times Scotland's strongest man Luke 'The Highland Oak' Stoltman and his brother, Tom, also have eyes on the trophy.

So do Sheffield's own men of steel Paul Smith and Phil Roberts.

Graham Hicks hoping to become Britain's Strongest Man 2019

Paul, at this year's Britain's Strongest Man, set a new world record in the Hammer Hold – a brutal test of endurance in which the athletes must hold at arms length the “Thor’s Hammer” – weighing 30 Kilos. He managed to endure a staggering 62.68 seconds.

Others taking part in the 2019 event - line up subject to injuries and change - include Surrey's Adam Bishop, who took third at the recent Wolrld's Strongest Man qualifiers in Manchester, Ben 'Badger' Brunning, Michael 'The Bull' Downey, Aaron Page and Mark Steele.

For a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets enter our free prize draw.

Fifty two-year-old Mark Felix aims to shock everyone and become the oldest ever Britain's Strongest Man

WORLD'S STRONGEST MAN 2018 QUALIFIERS AND FINALS CHANNEL 5 TV SCHEDULE:

Here's when you can see the strongmen in action on TV this festive season, on the way to crowning this year's World's Strongest Man.

* Britain’s Strongest Man 2018 at Sheffield flyDSA Arena - watch now on demand - CLICK HERE.

* 17th Dec 7pm – Scandinavian Open

* 18th Dec 7pm – Europe’s Strongest Man

* 19th Dec 7pm – North American Open

* 20th Dec 7pm – World Tour Finals

* 27 Dec 7pm – Heat 1 World’s Strongest Man

* 28 Dec 8pm – Heat 2 World’s Strongest Man

* 29 Dec 7pm – Heat 3 World’s Strongest Man

* 30 Dec 7:05pm – Heat 4 World’s Strongest Man

* 31 Dec 4:20pm – Heat 5 World’s Strongest Man

* 1 Jan 5:50pm – World’s Strongest Man Final

