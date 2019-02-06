WIN: Arenacross family tickets to daredevil motorbike action at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Daredevil motorbike riders are about to bring two nights of high octane action to crown the Arenacross 2019 champion at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - and we have ticket to be won.

Pyrotechnics, lasers and the world’s top AX riders are gearing up for the 2019 tour to end at the venue on Friday and Saturday, February 15 and 16.

Arena doors will open at 6pm, with the opening ceremony underway both nights at 7.30pm.

And we have SIX family tickets to be won to attend the opening night on Friday, February 15. Free prize draw entry details below.

To make the most of your experience you can go VIP.

Get up close and personal to some of the AX greats and watch the show from the best seats in the house with AX VIP packages, which also include meet and greets with the rider and show hosts, track walk, official 2018 AX merchandise, plus an exclusive freestyle motocross show.

The world’s best Arenacross and Freestyle Motocross riders will vroom into Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena for the final two-date finale of the 2019 Arenacross Tour.

With its killer mix of all-action racing and gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross, set to a pumping soundtrack and laser show, this is a non-stop, three-hour white-knuckle ride.

The Arenacross Tour – the UK’s fastest-growing indoor Motocross race contest – takes the spectacular elements of outdoor racing on to purpose-built indoor jump-infested dirt tracks.

Six thousand tonnes of dirt will be trucked into the venue from next Wednesday to create one of the most extreme tracks the UK has ever seen.

The Freestyle Motocross showcase takes place 40 feet above the track with riders hitting purpose-built ramps and then attempting to out-do each other as they whip and back-flip 100kg motorcycles in an amazing display of aerial gymnastics.

Once considered MX mavericks, freestylers are now highly-paid sporting stars who compete in year-round world tour events such as the X Games.

Arenacross new-signing, multiple French Supercross champ, Greg Aranda, will take the prime Pro rider slot within the Team Green Kawasaki camp.

He will be hoping to snatch the AX Pro title from compatriot Cedric Soubeyras of FRO Systems; a prospect made all the sweeter by the fact that the two French riders are massively competitive, like-minded in their no-holds-barred approach to racing and determined to be the best.

Other big names taking part are set to include multi Aussie champ and former US supercross top runner Dan Reardon, hree-time Arenacross Pro winner Thomas Ramette (SR75 Suzuki), Fabien Izoird (Shocktech Kawasaki), the first-ever Arenacross Pro titleholder Adam Chatfield (Wooldridge Demolition) and German Supercross Champion Nick Thury,Two Brits complete the Team Green Pro grid with AX stalwart Jack Brunell on a KX450, and current Pro Lites champ Joe Clayton, eager to retain his crown, but looking like he’s got quite a battle on his hands.

The Arenacross Tour – a six-round, three-venue championship - has already taken riders to The SSE Arena, Belfast and last weekend to The Genting Arena, Birmingham. Watch highlights - CLICK HERE.

It has made another original move by becoming the country’s first off-road race series to secure a betting partner.

The recently-launched Pitstop Betting (PSB) enters the AX arena for 2019, delivered via an exclusive App dedicated to motorsports and downloadable through the App Store and Google Play. Its simple mobile interface is not just for placing wagers, but to also provide comprehensive information on the series, the races, the riders and more. For more information and app download links visit www.pitstopbetting.com

Arenacross 2019 UK Tour Remaining Dates:

February 15 – The Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

February 16 – The Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

