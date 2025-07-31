Happy Gilmore 2 has been an instant success - but could a third film be on the cards? 👀

Happy Gilmore 2 has been an instant success.

The long-awaited sequel has topped the charts on Netflix.

But could that mean a third film is in the works?

Happy Gilmore fans have faced an incredibly long wait for a sequel to arrive. Adam Sandler finally stepped back into the boots of comedy’s favourite golfer this summer.

Arriving nearly 30 years after the original first barged into cinemas, Happy Gilmore 2 has been an instant hit for Netflix. It has shot to the top of the streamer’s film charts as viewers from around the world tuned in.

The movie features more celebrity cameos than you can shake a hat at - with some truly impressive names appearing. I ranked every single cameo from worst to best. See my verdict.

But what are the chances of a third Happy Gilmore film? Here is what has been said:

Will there be a Happy Gilmore 3?

Happy Gilmore with his family in Happy Gilmore 2 | Scott Yamano/ Netflix

Forbes reports that Happy Gilmore 2 racked up 46.7 million views in just three days on the streaming platform. It was also the number one film globally on Netflix.

Being such an instant success, you might be wondering if Happy will return to the golf course once more. The film doesn’t exactly end on a cliff-hanger - but with Happy earning enough to send his daughter to ballet school in Europe, there are a few storytelling avenues open.

Tim Herlihy, who penned both Happy Gilmore and Happy Gilmore 2, delivered a disappointing update on a potential threequel in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter . He said: “Not between me and Adam. I can say we haven’t had one discussion about it.

“I haven’t even thought about it in the privacy of my own brain. I’m sure some people in the world are talking about it. Never say never, I guess. We said we’d never do Happy Gilmore 2, and it’s currently streaming on Netflix, so you never know.”

Kyle Newacheck, director of Happy Gilmore 2, added: “I would be too forward to even think about it right now/ The first one took [a] 29-year gestation period before they figured out what the second one is. I feel like whatever I come up with right now is going to be, not it, homie.”

So chalk the chances of a Happy Gilmore 3 to unlikely, as of right now at least.

What is Adam Sandler’s next film?

It might be unlikely at this very moment that we will get a Happy Gilmore 3, but Adam Sandler will be back in a new movie before the year is out. He is set to have a role in director Noah Baumbach’s upcoming Netflix film Jay Kelly.

Due for release in December, the comedy-drama boasts a very impressive cast beyond just the Sandman. George Clooney and Laura Dern are also slated to have key roles in the movie - and it will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Adam Sandler has worked with Noah Baumbach before, most recently in 2017’s The Meyerowitz Stories.

Would you like to see Happy Gilmore 3 - or are two movies enough? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

