Sidemen have opened a second physical store for fans to buy their clothes.

The YouTube group has shops in Kent and Birmingham.

But who exactly are the Sidemen - and what kind of videos do they make?

The Sidemen have opened the doors to a second shop as fans flock to get their hands on the group’s signature clothing. The store can be found in the Bull Ring in Birmingham and its grand opening happened earlier this month.

It follows the launch of the Sidemen’s first store in the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent in the summer of 2023. The physical shops are just the latest venture from the popular YouTube collective.

But who exactly are the Sidemen, what are they famous for and who are the members? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the Sidemen?

Sidemen members. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Put simply, the Sidemen is a YouTube group featuring a bunch of British internet personalities. Among the most famous members is KSI - who is one of the minds behind Prime along with Logan Paul.

The collective have a number of different YouTube channels and have well over 100 million subscribers across all of them. But they are also known for their popular charity football matches, which have featured other well known online celebrities like MrBeast and have raised money for money for a range of good causes.

According to the Sidemen book, the group originates from a Rockstar Games Social Club group made on October 19 2013 in Grand Theft Auto Online. It was called the ‘Ultimate Sidemen’ and included all but one of the current members - with the final piece being added in 2014.

What kind of videos do they make?

The Sidemen have a range of channels on YouTube including the main one as well as ‘MoreSidemen’ and ‘SidemenReacts’. It means they produce a variety of different styles of content, including their popular charity football matches - streams of which can be watched on YouTube.

The videos fall into categories like challenges with titles like ‘Sidemen Ultimate Calorie Battle’ or ‘Sidemen Hide & Seek in the UK’s Biggest Shopping Centre’ - the kind of videos that are very popular on YouTube. They also do sketches and video game commentaries - a recent example being the ‘Sidemen Play Liar's Bar’ on their secondary channel ‘MoreSidemen’.

Who are the members of Sidemen?

KSI might be the most likely name you have heard from the Sidemen - especially after the rush for Prime Hydration drinks last year. If you have kids who are into YouTube, you probably have heard the name.

But he is not the only member. Here is the full list of Sidemen members - including real names and screen names:

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji (KSI)

Simon Minter (Miniminter)

Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa)

Tobit John Brown (TBJZL)

Ethan Payne (Behzinga)

Vikram Singh Barn (Vikkstar123)

Harry Lewis (W2S)

Where are the Sidemen shops?

The Sidemen have ventured out beyond the realms of YouTube in the years since forming in 2013. From publishing a book, to launching their own vodka brand.

But the most famous non-video venture is probably their clothing line - Sidemen Clothing. It has become so popular that they opened a physical store in the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent in July 2023 - followed by a second one in the Bull Ring in Birmingham which opened in October 2024.

