Red Nose Day has arrived and a star-studded cast will be helping the BBC celebrate 40 years. Viewers can tune in to hours of live performances, sketches and musical show-stoppers.
The Beeb has confirmed its line-up of presenters across BBC One and BBC Two this evening. Coverage will begin at 7pm and continue through the rest of the evening.
1. Jonathan Ross - BBC One
Jonathan Ross will be part of the presenting crew on BBC One. He said: “I presented the first few years alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones, and it was incredibly exciting to be involved. When they invited me back, it felt like a great way to commemorate the very first show.” | BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Frost Photo: BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Frost
2. Davina McColl - BBC One
Davina McColl is part of the Red Nose Day presenting crew in 2025. She said: “I've done a lot of Red Nose Days, but every single time I host, it is the best night ever. It's a feeling of everybody coming together for such a positive cause, but at the same time having such fun and a laugh.” | BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston Photo: BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston
3. Joel Dommett - BBC One
Comedian, and Masked Singer host, Joel Dommett is part of the presenting crew for Red Nose Day 2025. He said: “It’s the dream job! It’s a legendary night that raises some serious cash all while presenting alongside some of your favourite people.” | BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston Photo: BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston
4. Alison Hammond - BBC One
Alison Hammond will be one of the presenters helping to host Red Nose Day in 2025. She said: “For 40 years, I’ve watched it religiously every single year. I absolutely love the show. What they do is incredible, and the causes they support are amazing. I love watching the films where they show what’s been achieved and the people they’ve helped and of course I want to help.” | BBC/Hearst Magazines UK/Matthew Shave Photo: BBC/Hearst Magazines UK/Matthew Shave
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.