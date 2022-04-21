White Hot - The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch: Why Netflix documentary is so popular and what it is about

Now, their latest documentary film exposes the rise and fall of ‘exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring’ behind the popular American fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch, which was required to pay almost $50 million in a discrimination lawsuit.

The Netflix tag line for the documentary says the documentary “explores A&F’s pop culture reign in the late ’90s and early 2000s and how it thrived on exclusion.”

The programme tells the story and explores the fashion brand to massive sales and cultural influence in the 1990s and 2000s and its growth to fame, as well as the charges of racism, fatphobia and discrimination.

But the clothing chain, established by David T Abercrombie in 1892 looked different from what it would become, selling outdoor sporting equipment like fishing and hunting gear to sexy models and shirtless male greeters.

Though Abercrombie and Fitch conquered stores all over the world, its popular ‘all-American’ image began to burn out as controversy came to light surrounding its marketing and hiring.

It promoted sizzling ad campaigns with sexy models and it became a staple of stores around the world, battling multiple discrimination lawsuits, pulled controversial merchandise, and was forced to grapple with backlash from comments made by its CEO

Where can I watch the Abercrombie & Fitch documentary?