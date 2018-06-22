Where to find fruit picking in South Yorkshire this summer

Looking for something different to do with the kids?

Why not visit one of many farms and nurseries across the region that host regular 'pick your own' fruit sessions? Pick Your Own is an utterly fun way of getting children interested in eating fruits and vegetables - and it doesn't come any fresher than pick your own. Here are a few worth trying...

Enjoy fruit picking this summer in South Yorkshire

1) McCallums Farm Shop, Bank End Road, Finningley, Doncaster

McCallums Fruit Farm stretches over 15 acres with orchards and more than 400 tresses and fruit grown in the fields. Spend a fun and relaxing afternoon getting your hands dirty this summer, and enjoy savouring the flavours of fruit fresh from the field that you've collected yourself. The farm's fruit fields are generally open from June to August, depending upon the weather, with 'pick your own' open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Call the farm on 01302 770224 to check availability before you set off.

2) Birchin Lee Nurseries, Holmesfield Road, Dronfield, Sheffield

In the 1930s, the Pearson family took over Birchin Lee Nurseries, where they grew trees, shrubs, lettuce, strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, potatoes, outdoor flowers and vegetables. In the hot summer of 1976, when all the strawberries were ripening faster than staff could pick them, the Pearson's decided to open the fields of strawberries to the public for Pick Your Own and - have been doing so ever since. Visit pearsonsnurseries.co.uk to find out more about when you can visit to pick strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants, gooseberries, rhubarb, broad beans, peas, runner beans, and more.

3) Eastfield Farm Soft Fruit, Doncaster Road, Tickhill, Doncaster

Eastfield is a 'pick your own' soft fruit farm in Tickhill, with a tearoom on-site offering drinks and home-made cakes. All fruits can be picked by you or bought ready-picked from the stall, including strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, white currants, blackberries, and a wide range of vegetables. Visit brittainsberries.co.uk for details and picking times.

4) Whirlow Hall Farm, Whirlow Lane, Sheffield

From July 13, strawberries will be available for visitors to come and pick their own, and raspberries and blackberries will be available a little later in the summer. During the summer holidays, the farm will be open 7 days a week, from 10am to 5pm. Visit whirlowhallfarm.org for details.

5) Bentley Grange, Woodhouse Lane, Emley, Huddersfield

Bentley Grange grows a range of soft fruit including strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and gooseberries, all of which are available for picking through the summer months. Visit bentleygrange.co.uk to learn more about picking times.