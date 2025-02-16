Unforgotten series six: when is the next episode on TV? ITV release schedule
- Unforgotten returned last week for its sixth series.
- Fans are already attempting to piece together the latest case.
- The acclaimed drama has audiences on the edge of their seats.
ITV’s acclaimed crime drama Unforgotten is back for its sixth series. It returned to our screens last weekend after two years away.
A fresh cold case has DCI Jessie James and DI Sunny Khan on their toes once again. Remind yourself of who is in the cast for the hit series.
Find out when the show is next on TV - and how you can watch the show early. Here’s all you need to know:
When is Unforgotten next on TV?
The show is treating fans to two episodes each week and it means you might get caught out by the schedule. It has taken over the slots that were previously used to broadcast Playing Nice and Out There - in what has been a blockbuster start to 2025 for ITV.
ITV is broadcasting episodes on both Sunday and Monday night. The next two will air on February 16 and February 17, starting at 9pm on ITV1.
Unforgotten is on for around an hour, including ad-breaks. But eager fans can watch the full series already.
How to watch Unforgotten early?
If you find yourself wanting to devour the latest series of Unforgotten, without having to wait between episodes, the full boxset is available to stream already. All six episodes - as well as the previous five seasons - can be watched on ITVX now.
What to expect from the next episodes of Unforgotten?
The summary for Unforgotten series six episode three, via Radio Times, reads: “The team discover Asif, Mel, and Marty's connections to Gerry Cooper and bring Marty in - as Gerry Cooper's descent into nationalism and his violent streak are revealed, Leanne and Sunny's friendship evolves while Jess reaches out to her sister.”
While the synopsis for the following episode, via Radio Times, reads: “With the details of Gerry Cooper's life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the Bishop Street team find suspects further afield - if Mel and Asif have nothing to hide, why do they claim not to remember Gerry?”
See who is in the cast for Unforgotten series six here.
