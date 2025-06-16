The Gold will continue on the BBC - but when will the finale of series 2 be broadcast? 📺

Hugh Bonneville is back for series 2 of The Gold.

The show returned after two years away at the end of May.

But when will the latest season finish on the BBC?

The Gold has continued to keep audiences on their toes throughout its second series. The acclaimed historical drama returned last month after more than two years away.

Hugh Bonneville leads the cast - as a number of familiar faces didn’t return for the latest season. See who is appearing in the BBC show in 2025.

Viewers have had to wait since March 2023 for the show to make its highly anticipated return. But audiences might be wondering how much longer it will be on TV.

How many episodes of The Gold are left?

Charlotte Spencer as DI Nicki Jennings in The Gold series 2 | BBC

The first series of The Gold had six episodes - which is a fairly standard amount for a BBC drama. For its second season, the historical crime thriller will also have the same amount.

It will bring the show’s total to 12 after two series. The most recent episode to be broadcast on TV was episode three and it was on BBC One last night (June 15).

The show will continue with series two about four tonight (June 16). It is set to start at 9pm and will last for an hour.

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The British police join forces with the DEA to take down the international money laundering operation. In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure builds.”

When is the finale of The Gold series 2?

As mentioned in the section above, The Gold will have six episodes in its second season - the same as in the first. The fourth episode is set to be broadcast tonight (June 16).

The Gold will then return with episode five on Sunday (June 22) night. Viewers will not have to wait much longer after that to catch the finale of series two.

Episode six is set to be broadcast on BBC One next Monday (June 23). It will also start at 9pm and will last for an hour.

For viewers who simply can’t wait to find out how the story continues, the full boxset is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It became available on May 31 and it includes all six episodes.

