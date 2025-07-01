First Dates will return for series 24 on Channel 4 this month 💕

First Dates will be back in a matter of days.

The doors to the restaurant are being thrown open in July.

But when exactly can you expect the show to return?

Channel 4 will be welcoming viewers back into the First Dates restaurant this month. The beloved reality show is starting its 24th series in just a matter of days.

Old faces and new will be on hand to help the hopefuls searching for love. The release date for the first episode has finally been confirmed - and you don’t have long to wait.

First debuting all the way back in 2013, the show has become a firm fixture on Channel 4’s regular schedule. It has even inspired spin-offs around the globe - with First Dates Beach Club set to be filmed this summer.

But when exactly will the new season begin? Here’s all you need to know:

When does First Dates return to Channel 4?

First Dates is back for a 24th series | Channel 4

The show’s most recent run of episodes started in February and ran through to early March - it included a Valentine’s Day special. After a four month wait, First Dates will soon be back on our screens.

Channel 4 will start the 24th series of the long-running dating show on Friday (July 4). It is due to begin at 10pm and follows the conclusion of the latest episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

First Dates is due to run for just over an hour and will finish at approximately 11.05pm. It will also be available on catch up via Channel 4 - the broadcaster’s on demand service (formerly All4/ 4oD).

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Newly married Fred Sirieix watches on as serial dater Conner, from Surrey, tries to connect with tech consultant Charlie, a self-described geek who turns heads. Next in is Sophie, a tattoo-loving mum-of-three from Cheshire who has never dated a woman before.

“Her date, Emily, is a massage therapist with a calming energy. The two bond quickly, but a twist lies in store as it becomes apparent that one has her husband in tow.”

