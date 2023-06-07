The 'Olympic Legacy in Action' event is running as part of Move More Month 2023 and saw over 2,000 people visit last year

A popular sports event is returning to Sheffield next week after it attracted over 2,000 visitors in 2022. The 'Olympic Legacy in Action' event will start next Thursday, June 15 - coinciding with Move More Month 2023.

Claire Fretwell, Operations Manager at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said: “Not only is the event a great opportunity to celebrate Move More Month and a fantastic reminder of the importance of keeping active, but it also allows us to collaborate with local organisations and community groups to help raise their profile and increase participation in their activities once the event is over."

Last year was the inaugural Olympic Legacy in Action event, which proved incredibly popular. This year's event will be hosted at a number of venues across the Olympic Legacy Park, including the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, iceSheffield, Oasis Academy Don Valley and the Community Stadium.

A schools event will take place on the Thursday, as well as a This Girl Can event, targetting Year 9 girls from across Sheffield and offering them the opportunity to try a range of different activities including the colour smash run at Don Valley Bowl.

Friday will see the Inclusive Sports Event get underway, which aims to remove barriers to sports and activities for those with disabilities and encourage participation regardless of a person’s level of ability.

A huge community event will be held on the final day (Saturday, June 17) from 11am to 4pm. The event is free of charge and available for people of all ages and abilities to get involved.

Visitors to the Community Event will be able to take part in taster sessions for a variety of sports and activities including rugby, basketball, netball, football, cricket, chairobics, weightlifting, canoeing, climbing, cycling, snooker, coached running sessions and many more.

Dave Capper, Chief Executive at Westfield Health, said: “We are delighted to sponsor and host this event in partnership with Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

"Across the three days, people will have the perfect opportunity to step outside and try something new, increase their physical exercise and potentially find a new activity they love.”