It is the second week in the Love Island villa - and things have got a bit heated! 🌴

Is it third time the charm for Meg and Malisha?

The islanders get more than they bargained for in the latest challenge.

But will the boys’ ‘plan’ come back to bite them?

Another week in the Love Island villa has started and there is plenty more drama on the horizon. The ITV show started with a bang seven days ago and it is showing no signs of letting up.

Prior to the start of the latest season, host Maya Jama promised ‘more drama’ and ‘more twists’. Already we’ve seen dumpings and surprise re-couplings - as well as plenty of bombshells.

Love Island will be back with a brand new episode on ITV2 and ITVX tonight. It will be live from 9pm - with the same timings continuing throughout the week.

But what can you expect from the show tonight (June 16)? Here’s the full preview:

Things get heated between Meg and Malisha

It is not only the Spanish sun that is heating up the villa, Meg and Malisha get into a heated discussion in the garden again. Alima comforts Malisha in the dressing room.

After hearing her side, Alima has some thoughts on the situation, heading out to the kitchen to tell Meg and the group: “I’m not gonna lie, that wasn’t nice to see both of you, all the shouting…let’s be nice to people.”

Meg says: “I said [to Malisha] I don’t want you to feel like this, you're now mugging me off and being disrespectful - I don’t want to argue with her.”

Shea and Harry in Love Island series 12 episode 7 | ITV

Shakira adds: “I don’t think she [Malisha] was being disrespectful going to the Hideaway.” Meg replies: “That’s your opinion, not mine.”

Meanwhile that evening, Toni and Conor debrief about where they stand and more importantly where he stands with new bombshell Emily.

Toni tells him: "I think you know I have eyes for you, out of the three girls that came in last night, she’s [Emily] obviously a sweetheart. I think her and I are very different. Are you looking for a sweet, mild girl or someone like me?”

How will Conor respond?

The next day, Meg is keen to bury the hatchet and pulls Malisha for another chat. Meg says: “Third time lucky, we’re gonna get it right this time…”

But is third time really the charm?

‘Got the Receipts' - Islanders get more than they bargained for in challenge

Toni in Love Island series 12 episode 7 | ITV

Later that afternoon, Tommy receives a text revealing the Islanders will be taking part in the first challenge of the series. The text reads: Islanders, it’s time to check out the facts in today’s challenge: Got The Receipts! #ProofOfPurchase

It’s a game of slip and slide along a special Love Island-style shopping till, that sees the Islanders slide down a conveyor belt, swipe their card and pick up a receipt, which reveals a fact about an Islander of the opposite sex. They then have to decide who they think the fact is about and kiss their chosen person, before finding out if they got it right.

Ben’s up first with a receipt detailing an Islander that was stopped with handcuffs in her suitcase. He’s sure it’s Helena and gives her a snog, but it was really Malisha.

Conor reckons the girl that answered the phone during sex to accept a potential job offer is Toni and they kiss, but in true triangle style - it’s Emily.

Meanwhile three of the boys - Harry, Dejon and Shea - have actually been busy making a secret pact to completely ignore the receipt questions and just pick the girl that they secretly want to kiss, with the trio agreeing to back each other up with their choices.

But which girl does Harry secretly want to kiss? And when Dejon gets the chance to lock lips, is it Meg or Malisha that he’s making a beeline for?

When it’s Shea’s turn to put their plan in action, he chooses to snog Megan, as Tommy watches on. Then it turns to the girls to slip and slide and they learn some surprising facts about the boys.

Yasmin is correct to guess which Islander slept with a 50 year old woman at the age of 19, while one boy is called on to explain why he dumped a girl on FaceTime. And Harry surprises the Islanders when his own receipt is cashed in…

Harry, Dejon and Shea’s ‘plan’ comes back to bite them

Later that evening, Tommy finds it suspicious that Harry, Dejon and Shea all ended up kissing the girls that they were most interested in outside of their own couples…Harry owns up to their plan telling him:

“We were all like, boys lets just forget the question and just say who you wanna kiss - so Shea was like I wanna kiss Megan, when he read it out, me and D said, ‘That’s Megan!’”

A stunned Tommy replies: “Oh my god, f****ng hell! What do you think will happen tonight then? That will all come out?” Harry adds: “The girls are gonna find out!”

Tommy then takes Megan to the Terrace and lets her know what he’s been told. Megan reels and says: “We f***ing knew it!”

Tommy says: “Shea said, ‘When it’s my turn say Megan’ - I think that’s out of order. I don’t like confrontation, but I will stand up for what’s right.”

Getting more riled Tommy adds: “He failed, you shut him down and he’s still going for it, the only reason I think he’s doing that is to piss me off and he’s f***ing done it.”

As word of the boys’ plan spreads around the Villa, the penny is starting to drop with some of the Islanders about the choices that were being made in the challenge.

And while Harry protests “It’s only a challenge” Tommy makes the decision to pull Shea. As the other Islanders watch on, it seems the conversation isn’t going as smoothly as it was playing on that slip and slide…

