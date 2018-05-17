WHAT'S ON: Top things to do in Barnsley this weekend - May 17-20

From royal tea parties and guided history tours, to car boot fun and some delicious tarts-tasting, there's no shortage of things to do in Barnsley this weekend...

1) Falconry Weekend at Cannon Hall Farm

The popular family-run Cannon Hall Farm will be visited by SMJ Falconry this May 19 and 20, giving farm visitors the chance to get up close and personal with some magnificent creatures.

Over the weekend there will be flying displays and handling sessions where you will be able to hold and take your own photographs of yourselves with the farm's special guests.

All the falconry experiences will be included in the farm admission price, along with sheep and ferret racing, milking demos, meerkat sessions and tractor trailer rides.

Price is £8.95 on the gate, under 2s go free. A group ticket which admits four is £34. Tickets are available on the gate - there's no need to prebook.

2) RPS International Photography Exhibition

The International Photography Exhibition is the world’s longest running exhibition of its kind, having been held almost every year since The Society was founded in 1853.

100 images have been selected from an open submission by an all-female judging panel of curators, photographers and gallerists, and will be on show at The Civic in Barnsley until June 9. Open 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday. Visit www.rps.org/ipe160 for info and exhibition tour dates.

3) Car Boot Sale, Locke Park

Friends of Locke Park are holding a car boot sale this Saturday, in the field next to the main car park, from 8.30am until 12.30pm.

Free admission for buyers. Costs for sellers: £8 for car size or table; £12 for larger van size; tbc. Setting up from 7.30am. No need to book. No food stalls/vans.

4) The Beautiful Game

Football. Some love it, others loathe it, but we can’t deny that it is somehow present in all of our lives. The Beautiful Game is a laugh-out-loud look at Britain’s undying obsession with football, celebrating everything from weird match day rituals to ridiculous arm chair punditry. Passionately performed by four females, The Beautiful Game will lead you through the highs and lows of being a British football fan. It may even attempt to explain the offside rule.

Made in collaboration with die-hard football fans, The Beautiful Game is packed with unforgettable goals, set to a backdrop of chant-a-long hits and full to the brim with nostalgia.

This Friday's performance of The Beautiful Game will also include pre-show fun, as the foyer of The Civic becomes a colourful fan zone. Next Door Dance will host football sticker swaps, keepie uppie competitions and spot the ball tournaments. Wearing your team colours and donning face paint will be encouraged - from 7.30pm.

5) Penistone Boundary Walk - Charity Event

Dust off those walking boots - join in the annual Penistone Boundary Walk! Taking place this Sunday from 9am at Cubley Hall, Penistone.

Get your friends, family and four legged friends in gear for an 8 or 16 mile walk around the historical boundaries of Penistone. Follow the well marked route, take in the beautiful countryside and enjoy the day. You can view and download the route here: http://penistoneboundarywalk.co.uk/

This year the walk is raising money for the Tiny Hearts Appeal at Barnsley Hospital.

Email penistoneboundarywalk@gmail.com to pre-register your place or to get a sponsorship form, or simply turn up on the day.

6) Live/Wire at Birdwell Venue

Live/Wire is The AC/DC Show. The unique six-man tribute to rock music’s greatest band AC/DC, complete with cannons, a wall of Marshalls’ and over two hours of High Voltage Rock ‘n’ Roll. The band aim to put you slap bang in the middle of the show with hit after hit, and you are expected to join in, from 7pm to 11pm this Saturday.

7) Guided Tour: The Earl's Village of Iron & Coal

Join the guides at Elsecar Heritage Centre for a fascinating tour of Earl Fitzwilliam’s workshops, ironworks, collieries and parts of the surrounding village. Imagine the power of the furnaces, the bravery of our miners and the grand splendour of Royal visits.

Tours leave the Visitor Centre at 3pm this Sunday. Each tour lasts approximately 1 hour.

Free – donations welcome.

8) A Royal Tea Party, Darton Darby & Joan Club

Join Nova Theatre Group for light refreshments and entertainment as they celebrate the Royal Wedding this Saturday, with sittings at 1pm and 4pm.

9) Star Wars Legion Demo day

Visit Barnsley Models and Games, on The Arcade, this Saturday from 11am, as they run Demo Games till 3pm. The games are free to try, and there will also be some special objective coins that can be obtained with set tasks on the day. Pop along.

10) Tarts & Pastries Taster Session

Yorkshire Baking Club will host a half day session at their base - Unit 3, Longsides, Haigh, West Bretton - this Sunday, from 9.30am to 1pm. The session aims to get you started with shortcrust pastry and savoury shortcrust. Perfect for those wanting an introduction into this lovely way of baking. You'll be making a Yorkshire curd tart and a savoury Yorkshire cheese and mushroom flan. Visit yorkshirebakingclub.com for tickets.