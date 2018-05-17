WHAT’S ON: Ten Things to do in Sheffield this weekend - May 17-20

Whether you fancy tasting a tipple at a gin & rum festival, skating with a princess, hitting a woodland trail, or exploring Kelham Island at night, there’s no shortage of things to do in Sheffield this weekend...

1 - GIN & RUM FESTIVAL

The UK’s first Gin and Rum Festival tour is coming to Sheffield, so get ready to be spoilt for choice, with over 60 different gins and 60 different rums to try. There will be seven themed bars, talks and master classes, along with live entertainment and street food on offer at Trafalgar Warehouse this Friday - from 6.30pm to 11pm - and Saturday - from 12.30pm to 5pm, and then 6.30pm to 11pm. This event is strictly for over 18s. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

2 - SKATE WITH A PRINCESS

Okay, so it’s not exactly the Duchess of Cambridge, or - the lady of the hour - Ms Meghan Markle, but little ones across Sheffield can indeed skate with a real life princess this Saturday and Sunday. Meet Belle and Elsa at Ice Sheffield, for a magical family skating session - and if you’re named Harry or Meghan, entry is free!

3 - LEARN ABOUT CITY’S DISORDER & FATALITIES

A brand new tour kicks off at Sheffield General Cemetery this Sunday, focusing on the dangerous lives - and deaths - of some of the cemetery’s residents. Victorian Sheffield could be a perilous place to live, with a life expectancy of just 27 for men working in the cutlery industry, and with death by fire being the second most common cause of death for women, due to long skirts catching fire in the home (the number one cause of death for young women was childbirth, which claimed the lives of many of the cemetery’s female residents). Join this fascinating tour at The Gatehouse, on Cemetery Avenue, this Sunday, and meet some Sheffielders who met an early demise as a result of the hidden, and sometimes unusual, dangers lurking in the workplace and in the home. From 2pm to 3.30pm. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

4 - A RIGHT ROYAL MARATHON

While most of the UK - and, in fact, the world - is glued to their TV screens this Saturday, watching Harry and Meghan get hitched, Run For It will be celebrating with a splash of colour, and a right royal rumble up the Sheffield Tinsley Canal Towpath. Choose your distance - 5km, 10km, or 13.1m - and join in the race, which kicks off at 10am, and is a scenic, fast, and flat out route which is great for runners of all abilities and ages, plus families, wheelchairs, and pushchairs. The route will also feature frequent refreshments and friendly marshalls. As the race begins at 10am, if you’re really keen to watch the wedding, you could be back in front of your screen for the main event - if you’re quick!

No time limits and no pressure - just lots of fun, and a bespoke medal and goody bag for all finishers.

5 - LOU LOU’S VINTAGE FAIR

The UK’s ‘Best Vintage Fair’ returns to Sheffield this Saturday, with unique, handpicked quality good, and stalls of vintage fashion, accessories, home, collectables and more. This is the perfect chance to shop for affordable items, support independent,s and grab yourself a unique piece of the past. Visit the Secret Cake Club for a tea break, stop by the vintage salon, and enjoy live music at Sheffield City Hall, from 11am to 5pm. £2.50 on the door, under 12s free.

6 - A ROYAL STREET PARTY

Tapton Hall is hosting a big royal street party this Saturday, complete witha chef’s special afternoon tea, pin the tail on the corgi, design your own wedding cake, draw your own Harry and Meghan, and - of course - plenty of live coverage of the main event, from 10am to 3pm.

Grab yourself a bacon sandwich between the ceremony and the carriage ride and hunker down for the day at this completely free event. Call 0114 266 0051 or email hannah.stedman@taptonhall.com for details.

7 - KELHAM MUSEUM AT NIGHT

Make the most of a rare opportunity to explore Kelham Island Museum after hours this Thursday, as the Sheffield museum joins in the Museums At Night festival, that is sweeping the UK.

Experience the mighty River Don Engine, the most powerful steam engine in Europe, in steam, listen to live acoustic music, and enjoy refreshments in the Millowners Arms from 6pm to 9pm. Normal admission applies, and there’s no advance booking, so simply show up tonight and pay on the door.

8 - TUDOR & 1940S OPEN DAY

There’s lots to do at Sheffield Manor Lodge this Sunday: enjoy a tour of the Tudor ruins and Turret House to discover the history on your doorstep, Meet Bess of Hardwick and Mary Queen of Scots, get lost in the lavender labyrinth, dress up as a prince and princess (not just for the children!), build a sandcastle in the giant sandpit, try out the stocks, discover giant wooden games, and historical crafts. Don’t forget to pay a visit to the 1940s cottage. Running from 11am to 4pm.

9 - MONTHLY WOODLAND WALK

Get out in the fresh air this Sunday, at Grenoside Woods, for Howl Bushcraft’s monthly woodland walk.

Child places are free for the walk, which kicks off at 6.30pm in an area of Sheffield that is steeped in history and wildlife. Learn millennia old skills that are still relevant today - from friction fire lighting and shelter-buidling, to string-making and plan ID. All proceeds will go to Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. Visit howlbushcraft.com for tickets.

10 - WORKSHOP: CONFIDENCE & PROTECTION FOR TEENS

Teens are often under pressure to conform to what others say is the ‘social norm.’ Excel Martial Arts believes everyone has a voice and a right to be able to speak out. This Saturday, they will be discussing top tips on staying positive, and being a ‘good finder’ in friendships. This workshop is suitable for children over 11 years old, teaching them to be more confident, to stand up for themselves, and to protect themselves should they need to. From 12.30pm. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.